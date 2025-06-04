



IDaho State – rocked more than ten earthquakes in the state of Idaho since Sunday morning in an “extraordinary wave” of activity, according to Claudio Perte in the state of Idaho.

Berte, a director of geological survey in the state of Idaho, told Idahu state that researchers closely monitor seismic activity, which grew up from the Bouti Bouti area north of Stanley.

The geology indicated that earthquakes do not come from the same area of ​​the 6.5 earthquake, which occurred nearly in 2020 and shakes many of the state. This earthquake, which grew up near Mount Cape Horn in the Boys forests and Salon Chalis National, was the second largest history in the recorded history and was felt by many residents of Boys.

Berte said that the previous seismic activity is likely to allow the American geological survey the discovery of modern tremors, which ranged in size from 2.5 to 3.2. He told the statesman that the geologists had installed earthquake monitoring tools in the center of Idahu after the 2020 earthquake.

Despite its small size, Bertti said that the earthquakes are likely to be strong enough for people to feel in the center of Idahu, especially if they are inside.

Idaho is one of the most active countries in the country, and has gained a prominent in recent years in recent years as an active field in particular. Perte said that many errors are present in the region, and there is still a lot of research to be done. He said that earthquake groups such as those that are currently occurring helped researchers to teach what is happening under the surface of the earth.

He said: “When we get one event (an earthquake) somewhere in the midst of the place, it is difficult to determine.” “We also see a number of those earthquakes that come one by one, focused or focus in a specific area, the alignment of those individual earthquakes, as we say, a crack plane lights up.”

Seismic groups cannot tell experts what will come after that. Perte said that there are different thinking schools about whether the increasing seismic activity predicts a larger earthquake or makes one of the energy less likely as the energy is launched in smaller earthquakes.

Regardless, Bertti said it is a good reminder of the risks of the Edahu earthquake. He encouraged people to prepare for potential risks by realizing earthquake safety procedures.

