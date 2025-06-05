



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Design: Palestine Cronic)

Written by Robert Incash

Israeli ministers, Benjaminiaho, face the most difficult to test so far, as cracks expand inside his alliance in wartime.

After the decrease in the operation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a draft law to ensure the exemption of the Orthodox (Haridi) extremist Jews from service in the army, and two parties on the edge of his alliance to resolve the curse. While this step can be avoided, it indicates another driving erosion.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Prime Minister concluded an unexplained meeting with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in Knesateet, Edlstein, on the issue of redirecting a draft law that gives immunity to Yisten students from the Jewish extremist from recruitment to the army. As a result, prominent Haridi leaders called on their parties to withdraw from the Israeli alliance.

Trump and Israel: Are the administration clearing supporters of Israel?

If the Harid parties have to withdraw, this would drop the majority of Netanyahu's alliance and lead to a vote for the dissolution of the Knesset, the fall of Tel Aviv in a political crisis and bring new elections in early September.

There are currently Haridi alliance partners. They are the Shas Party, which represents Mizrahi Hardim, which holds 11 seats Knesateet, and Ashkenazi Hardi United Torah (UTJ), which operates 7 seats.

While the influential rabbi, the spiritual leader of Lituanian Hardim, issued an invitation to withdraw from the government, it still allows a few weeks window until things are placed. This means that so far, UTJ is studying but not guaranteed to withdraw, a step that will definitely leave the coalition Shas. However, Shas is, according to Israeli media reports, is preparing to leave.

Is this the end of Netanyahu?

Benjamin Netanyahu is famous for as a political survivor, and he is not about to get off without a fight, especially since his fall from power is likely to be followed by criminal charges related to the ongoing trial of his corruption. Therefore, it is too early just his account.

ISIS, the CIA and GHF: the new borders of control in Israel through hunger

Another possibility here is that the Haredi parties are being upgraded from pushing the Israeli opposition to arm their decisions, especially for fear of any accusations of their cooperation with the Yar Atid party from former Israeli Prime Minister Yar Lapid.

Even in the case of a voting contract to dissolve the Knesset, this in itself may be fraught with risks for the opposition and ends up working for Netanyahu if he can turn matters with his Orthodox allies. This is because a draft law to dissolve the Knesset can only be brought to vote once, and then a six -month period must be made before another vote on it.

Since the Israeli media often increases these types of political events, a lot of speculation, polls and leaks have begun over the past 24 hours, making the issue a new national crisis.

According to Channel 12, if the elections were held today, the Israeli Prime Minister's alliance will only win about 48 seats, while the coalition led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennet will win 62-72. In order to form a government, the coalition that exceeds the brand must collect 60 seats in Knesateet 120 seats.

Israel 13 also leaked that during a conversation between Netanyahu and a great rabbi, he claimed that he rejected the former Israeli army chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, and Defense Secretary Joe Gallant in order to pass a draft law exempt from Haridi.

If this is true, this is a recognition that the Israeli Prime Minister has destroyed his own leadership in order to preserve himself in power, which specifically corresponds to the theory that it is formed from almost inflammation through the ocean himself with his political allies and the blessings of men. This would add to the controversy surrounding the shooting of Ronin Bar as President of Shane Hann, whom Netanyahu is seeking to replace another ally.

A Western diplomatic attack against Israel: Why now?

Other major figures who criticized the Israeli Prime Minister were also removed from the positions of power, including even the Israeli army spokesman, Daniel Hajari. Now, it seems as if the Israeli Prime Minister insists on getting rid of the public prosecutor, Galle Bharaf Mayra, and according to what was stated without consulting the research committee he appointed.

Since the beginning of the Netanyahu coalition era, in late 2022, the focus has been in particular on amending Israeli law, reforming the judiciary, and allowing religious groups to redirect a agenda to the Jewish state. This has been subjected to widespread criticism from the Israeli opposition and the secular aspect of Israeli society.

So far, even when Benjamin Netanyahu seems besieged, he can crush his opposition and turn the situation in his favor. However, the issue that will continue to be to what extent is Israeli society divides in this process, while choosing battles with strong individuals in intelligence and army agencies.

All of this plays against the background of the declared Netanyahu plot to ensure “complete victory” in the continuous Israel war 7. However, even with its new military action, which is called “Gideon Vehicles”, in the Gaza Strip, Israel fails to make any significant progress towards the stated goals of the war. All excessive noise about the next step in the store, which always ends with civil massacres without military victories to show.

On the strange opportunity because this is in fact the end of the Israeli Prime Minister and failed to oscil it from this crisis, it is possible that this increases the possibility of more severe action in the regional war, opposite Iran.

If they survive, this will lead to an additional weakening of the structure of the Israeli regime and causes issues among its residents, who are in the majority in support of the idea of ​​forcing Haridim to join the army for compulsory service.

(Palestine Cronic)

– Robert Engy is a journalist, writer and director of documentary films. It focuses on the Middle East, a specialist in Palestine. He contributed to this article in Palestine Cronic.

