



In a very important diplomatic axis, Kenya threw its support behind the autonomy plan in Morocco in the western desert. This decision may increase contracts of Gridlock and re -calibrate the geopolitical compass in Africa. Kenya, a heavy, regional weight, has made clear that the era of ambiguity on Western Sahara has ended.

Through compatibility with Morocco's vision, which provides extensive independence under the sovereignty of Moroccan, Kenya not only supports a pragmatic solution to the frozen conflict. It supports stability, investment, and western alignment in an area where chaos and extremism has often flourished in power voids. This is a victory not only for Morocco, but for Africa, for the United States and Israel – three countries that are now more severely close to their strategic interests than ever.

A corridor at the entrance to an income bearing a picture of the King of Morocco Mohamed VI, in Western Sahara, Monday, December 21, 2020

(Photo: AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Kenya's step sends shock waves across the African Union, where supported support from Algeria to the Polisario Front and the so -called Arab Democratic Republic of Democracy for a long time from the remains of the Cold War ideology. This old alliance, which is supported by Marxist discourse and manipulation of funding from Algiers, stopped African unity and undermined the development in Morocco for decades.

But the times have changed. Africa today does not look back. It focuses on entrepreneurship, infrastructure and communication. Kenya's embrace of Morocco's plan reflects this modern mentality. The end of colonialism does not revolve around the perpetuation of immunity. It comes to enabling generous autonomy within viable frameworks. The Sahrawi state is not called any effective institutions, neither an economic future nor a democratic road map. Meanwhile, Morocco has invested billions of dollars in its southern provinces, building roads, ports, schools and energy centers that not only benefit from the local population but the wider coast.

Washington should see Kenya's decision as a green light to double its recognition of Moroccan sovereignty, a policy that was strengthened for the first time during the era of President Donald Trump and was preserved wisely during his second term. With the American security services on the coast, at a constant threat of Islamic rebels, national smuggling, and Chinese encroachment, Morocco stands out as a beacon to align the West and combat regional terrorism.

Kenya's support helps to expand this reliability. As the economic anchor in East Africa and a close American ally, Nairobi gives a democratic credibility to Morocco's demand while isolating Algeria, whose system is still hostile to the American influence and linking it to authoritarian partnerships with Russia and Iran. Let's be clear. This is not about tribes and sand dunes. It comes to choosing between the future of American or past cooperation from Soviet ghosts.

There is also a strong Israeli dimension to Kenya's move. Morocco, as a major member of Ibrahim's agreements, appeared as an owner of Arab -Israeli normalization and regional peace. Its strong relationship with Israel, which is based on trade, security and common values, is part of a broader strategy led by the United States to link the Western supporters throughout Africa and the Middle East.

Consequently, Kenya's support for Morocco can be read as indirect support for this emerging alliance of moderate. In fact, Nairobi's recent diplomatic rapprochement with Israel, including increasing security and trade, emphasizes the ideological thread that connects these three countries. Openness, pragmatism and resistance to extremism.

Amin Ayoub

The United States and its allies must take over this moment to unify the Moroccan Knian axis as a wider African reorganization. This means stimulating other fence sites from Senegal to Ghana to shown her This also means punishing campaigns to mislead the deep Algerian state and agents, who have long abused African public institutions to spread the division.

Africa does not need another frozen conflict. It needs jobs, investment and regional coordination. Morocco's independence plan, which is now strengthened by Kenya's support. Not only deserves to be validated by African health but full Western support.

Kenya's decision is more than just a diplomatic gesture. It is a turning point. The tide turns away from the failed ideologies in the seventies and towards the future rooted in development and stability. By supporting Morocco's independence plan, Kenya did not support a country. I supported a vision. A vision where Africa solves African problems through African pragmatism.

This is the victory for Morocco. It is a Western victory. It is a resounding victory for a future as Israel, Africa and the United States walk together, not divided into ancient grievances, but they are united with common goals.

