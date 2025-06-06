A series of earthquakes hit near the historic nuclear test in Nevada





A series of earthquakes was hit near the Nellis Air Force base in Nevada, a former nuclear test site for the Cold War, where the tests ended in 1992. USGS scored a 3.3 earthquake at 9:52 am US time, about 14 miles northeast of the Nellis Air Force base, followed by a smaller seized.

Seismic activity occurred along the California washing error, which is part of the tactical range and boycott that extends over a large part of the western United States.

While no injuries or damages were reported, residents at the far west, such as North Vegas, have noticed a feeling of vibration. California washing error is able to produce much stronger earthquakes, to the size of 6.5, according to geologists. Nevada ranks third most active in the active United States, and is only behind California and Alaska.

The Nellis Air Force base, which is located within the same federal area, played a very classified area of ​​51, a major role in the American nuclear weapons program during the Cold War.

Originally, he was appointed in Nevada the reasons for proof in 1950 by President Harry S Truman, the site became home to the Nivada test (NTS), where 100 nuclear tests were conducted in the atmosphere between 1951 and 1962.

After the limited test of the limited test in 1963, nuclear tests were transferred underground. The United States conducted a total of 828 underground nuclear tests in NTS before stopping all tests in 1992, with the final bombing, “divided”, determining the end of the era. The decision to end the test coincided with the conclusion of the Cold War and considered a step to enhance global nuclear restraint.

Although it is no longer used in nuclear tests, Nellis and the restricted areas surrounding them remain decisive to American military operations and have become cultural aspirations due to decades of speculation about secret projects and life outside the planet.

District 51, in particular, conspiracy theories and the magic of pop culture were nurtured. She gained major interest in 1989 after physicist Bob Lazar claimed that he worked in a secret facility studying strange technology.

The Central Intelligence Agency officially recognized the presence of the 51st area in 2013, and revealed its role in the poll programs on a height, including the development of U-2 and A-12-12-that unintentionally sparked a wave of UFO scenes during the fifties and sixties.

I published it:

Ashish vashistha

Posted on:

June 6, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/us-news/story/series-of-earthquakes-strike-near-historic-nuclear-testing-site-in-nevada-glbs-2736463-2025-06-06 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos