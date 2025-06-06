



WHO warns that the health care system is treading the comic book crashing, with Nasser a medical complex, the most important hospital for a recommendation left in Gaza, and the Al-Amal Hospital at risk to become dysfunctional. Hospitals are not already functioning in the north. Nasser and Amal are the last two functional public hospitals in Khan Younis, where the majority of the population currently lives. Without them, people will lose access to critical health services. Although these hospitals did not receive commands for the evacuation of patients or staff, they lie inside or just right off the evacuation zone announced on June 2. The Israeli authorities have informed the Ministry of Health that the routes will be approached that lead to both hospitals be distraction. As a result, a safe approach to new patients and staff will be difficult if not impossible. If the situation is further exacerbated, both hospitals are exposed to high risk of becoming dysfunctional, because of the limitations of movement, insecurity and inability to who and partners to rewind or convey patients. Nasser and Al Amal hospitals work above their capacities, while people with dangerous injuries are still coming to seek emergency care due to a great lack of essential drugs and medical supplies. Hospitals coming out without service would have great consequences for patients who need surgical care, intense care, blood bank and transfusion services, cancer care and dialysis. The loss of two hospitals would reduce 490 beds, reducing the total availability of a hospital bed to less than 1400 hospital beds (40% less hospital beds available in Gaza's belt than before the start of the conflict), for the entire population of 2 million people. The tireless and systematic dozen of hospitals in gauze lasts too long. It must be finished immediately. For over 20 months, health care workers, who have also managed to retain health services in part, despite extreme conditions. But repeated attacks, escalating hostilities, withdrawal of help and limited approach systematically dismantled the health care system. WHO calls for emergency protection of the Nasser Medical Complex and Al-Amal Hospital to ensure that they remain available, functional and safe from attacks and hostilities. Patients seeking refuge and take care of the rescue of life should not risk losing them trying to reach hospitals. Hospitals should never be militarized or targeted. Who calls for delivery of essential drugs and medical supplies in Gaza to accelerate immediately and facilitate all possible routes. Which calls for direct and permanent truce. Notes to the editors Only 17 of the 36 Gaza Hospital is currently partially functional. Of these, only five, including the Nasser Medical Complex and the Al-Amal Hospital, are the main instructions that make up 75% of all hospital beds.

The Nasser medical complex operates at 180% compared to the capacity of the bed, and the Al Amal Hospital is 100%.

Currently, one national and four international emergency medical teams are arranged in Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals as part of the effort to provide specialized care and reinforcement of hospital capacity.

The acute deficiency of essential drugs and medical supplies seriously impair health services in all hospitals, while about 50 supplies are waiting for stock in Al-Ariša and on the west coast.

