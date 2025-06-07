



Jun 07, 2025 08:42 pm

The depth of the lower earthquake was only 12.5 kilometers (7.7 miles) and hit the northwest of the administrative capital of the karry.

The Geological Dynamics Institute in Athens said that a 5.3 earthquake on Saturday shook the Greek Orthodox religious pocket of Mount Atos in northern Greece.

The institute said on its website that the sea earthquake was a depth of only 12.5 km (7.7 miles) and hit the northwest of the administrative capital of the Kares in the Halcondic Peninsula.

He felt in the surrounding areas and followed by many final tremors.

“We are fine, people should not be concerned,” said the governor of Mount Athevis Stephenis, to State TV Ert.

He said that a man visited a monastery who was transferred to the hospital with wounds in the hand after running and falling.

There were no other reports on the injury.

A source of the fire department in Athens told AFP that the four fire engines were sent in the area in search of possible damage.

Stephenis said that the tremor that canceled the plaster and the damage of the chimneys in some monasteries.

Gregoris Taysi, president of the Halkalic Hotel Association, told ERT that the tremor did not affect the tourist infrastructure.

Seismologist Costas Papazatos News has told the news portal that the Halkalic Peninsula has witnessed a “steady” seismic activity in the past months.

Mount Atos, an Orthodox spiritual center since 1054, has enjoyed an independent basic system since the Byzantine ages.

Known as the Holy Mountain in Greece, the community includes about 20 manned monasteries, some of which are more than 1000 years old.

