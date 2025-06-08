



A powerful earthquake of 6.5 people, Colombia, struck on Sunday, according to the German Earth Science Research Center (GFZ). Al -Hazat rocked the country's capital, Bogota, shortly after 2 pm UK time. According to what was reported, the earthquake was shallow, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), which increased its effect. No immediate victims or widespread damages were reported, but the natural event has been drowned in a state of panic.

The earthquake caused by the earthquake in one of Colombia. Transmabike provides a luxury transportation service and has the ability to carry about 7,000 people per hour. However, customers have been shown away from the attractiveness after the earthquake. Writing on their page on X, the company said at 8:17 am local time (2:17 pm GMT): “The Gabr's evacuation begins to move due to a strong earthquake that occurred in Bogota.”

According to reports from Agence France -Presse, a USGS, the earthquake was hit 170 km near Bogota at 9:08 local time.

The local media says that the sirens precede the capital, causing the local residents to evacuate their homes, as the residents flocked to the streets to search for safety from the shaking buildings.

Social media videos show street lamps vibrating and breaking infrastructure as tremors continue.

“This was very strong,” an elderly woman in Bogotta told the news agency, as she tried to make her way for several stairs.

Seismic activity is not uncommon in Colombia because of its placement along the ring of the Pacific Fire – a region known for its frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

An earthquake in 1999 with a size of 6.2 claimed the life of nearly 1,200 people in Colombia, as well as major damage, especially in Armenia and Perira.

The final tremors usually follow earthquakes that are smaller versions in the same area. They are usually small adjustments along the line that have declined and caused the first earthquake.

These can occur for several days or weeks after the initial earthquake, which can sometimes be equal or larger, causing more damage to the area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/2065934/colombia-earthquake-bogota-evacuation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos