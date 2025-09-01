



Breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure the health, development and survival of the child in the earliest stages of life. It acts as their first vaccine, providing protection against disease, including diarrhea and pneumonia. Investing in breastfeeding is an investment in the future, but only 48 percent of newborns under six months are exclusively infants – significantly below the goal of the World Health Assembly of 60 percent by 2030. This is due to overlapping challenges for new mothers, healthcare professionals and healthcare professionals. Millions of mothers around the world do not receive timely and skilled support in the health environment when they need it most. Only fifths include training for feeding a child and a young child for doctors and nurses who care for new mothers. This means that most of the world's mothers leave hospitals without appropriate guidelines on how to breastfeed their babies and when to introduce complementary feeding. In many countries, health systems are too often susceptible, fragmented or poorly equipped to provide quality, consistent support for breastfeeding based on evidence. Investing in breastfeeding support remains critically low, although each dollar invested generates $ 35 in economic yields. While marking World Breastfeeding Week on the topic, “Breastfeeding Priority: Create Sustainable Support Systems”, which UNICEF also invite governments, health administrators and partners to invest in high quality breastfeeding support: Ensuring the appropriate investment in fair, quality care of mothers and newborns, including breastfeeding support services;

increase in the separation of the national budget for breastfeeding programs;

integration of consultation and breastfeeding in the routine health services of mothers and children, including antennatal, delivery and postnatal care;

Ensuring all health services providers is equipped with skills and knowledge needed to support breastfeeding, including in emergency and humanitarian environments;

Strengthening the community health care systems to provide each new mother with constant, available breastfeeding support for up to two years and beyond; and

Breastfeeding protection, ensuring that the international marketing code of breast substitute in all healthcare institutions and systems is used. Strengthening health care systems for breastfeeding is not only a health imperative, but is a moral and economic imperative. Who and UNICEF remain dedicated to supporting countries to build resistant health systems that do not leave their mother or child behind. O Who

Dedicated by the well -being of all people and science guided, the World Health Organization leads and advocates global efforts to give everyone, everywhere, an equal chance in a safe and healthy life. We are the UN Health Agency that connects nations, partners and people on the first lines at 150+ locations – which leads to the world to emergency in health, preventing the disease, solving the fundamental causes of health problems and expanding access to medicines and health care. Our mission is to promote health, protect the world and serve vulnerable. O UNICEF

UNICEF, United Nations Children's Agency, works to protect each child's rights, especially in disadvantageous children and in the most difficult to reach. Through more than 190 countries and territories, we do everything we need to help children survive, progress and fulfill their potential.

