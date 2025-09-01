



In his message, Pope Liu offers prayers to all the victims, wounded, misses and expresses his solidarity with those who lost their loved ones, with the summons of divine blessings on the entire Afghan people.

Written by Kilus Jossi and Nathan Morley

The 6.0 Eastern Eastern Month of Afghanistan struck the evening on August 31. At least 800 people have already been declared the death of thousands.

Upon hearing the news, Pope Liu XIII sent a telegram to all affected by the destructive natural disaster. In the letter, signed by Foreign Minister Cardinal Petro Parolin, the Pope expressed “he feels deep sadness in the great loss in life.”

About 2,500 people were injured after the earthquake on August 31 (AFP or licenses)

Pope Liu presented his prayers to all those who were killed, wounded, and everyone who is still missing, “everything they were affected by this catastrophe to the Provides of Glory be to Him” ​​and expressed “his heartfelt solidarity in particular with those who are sad for the loss of loved ones and with emergency staff and civil rescue and recovery.”

In the telegram, Pope called “divine blessings from condolences and strength” over the entire Afghan people during this difficult time of the nation.

What happened exactly

Officials said on Monday that a strong earthquake of 6.0 people hit eastern Afghanistan late on Sunday, killing at least 812 people and wounding more than 2,800 people.

The earthquake at 11:47 pm local time, with its center 27 km northeast of Jalal Abad, the capital of Nangarhar Province, reached eight kilometers depth, according to geological data.

The following is a fatal earthquake -6 in Afghanistan

The officials said that many residents fear trapped under the rubble, and helicopters have been deployed to reach remote areas that cannot be reached by the road.

In Nangarhar Province, the authorities confirmed 12 deaths and 255 injuries. Lagman Province reported 58 injuries, while Nuristan County recorded four.

“These are initial numbers and are expected to rise as the reviews are continuing,” said a government official.

The rugged terrain complicated the rescue efforts, but the response teams were sent to emergency situations to the affected areas to accelerate the provision of aid and search.

UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Agency, also has local teams working with Afghan authorities to assess damage and coordinate humanitarian support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2025-09/pope-telegram-prayers-victims-of-earthquake-in-afghanistan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos