Pays tribute to David Nabarra
It is with great sadness that the World Health Organization mourns Dr. David Nabarra's passage on Friday, July 25 at his home. He was 75 years old. David was led by several fields of work, including malaria control, a humanitarian crisis response and an epidemic. Recently, David served as a special envoy of the WHO on Coid-19. To all who knew him, David was a widely respected, impressive and loved champion of health, equality and endangered people around the world, who supported many of their careers development with their vision, skill, compassion and patience.
In a statement, which was the Director General of Dr. Tedro Tedros Adhana Adhana Ghebreyesus that “he was deeply shocked and saddened by the adoption of our dear friend, a colleague and who caused David Nabarra. to life.
David wore many hats, reflecting his expertise, energy and willingness to help in a wide range of sectors, including health, nutrition and climate change.
From 1999 to 2005, David held high leading positions in WHO, starting with the executive director responsible for the Return Malaria and the Office of the General Director, before he was appointed a special representative of the General Director for Health Actions in Crisis.
In 2005, he joined the United Nations, serving as a senior UN coordinator for birds and pandemic flu (2005-2014), a special representative of the UN Secretary General for food and nutrition (2008-2014), the coordinator of the eating scanning movement (2011-2014), as Assistal Assistant, as Assistant, as Assistant, as Assistant, as Assistant, as Assistant, Assistant, Assistant, Assistant, Assistant, Adg. (2014-2015) and a special advisor for the Agenda for Sustainable Development and Climate Change 2030 (2016-2017, as a secretary general).
In 2015, the CEO of WHO has appointed David the President of the Expert Group on WHO reform on the outbreak and emergencies in 2015.
In October 2018, he received the World Food Prize for Nutrition Guide.
David was a co-decor (from mid-2019-2025) and President of Global Health at the Institute for Global Health Innovation, Imperial College, London. He also founded and was the strategic director of the Swiss Foundation with the 4SD Systems and Synergies for sustainable development) from Florence Lasbennes 2018, training and mentoring management for sustainable development.
Between 2018 and 2025, David cursed dialogues for food systems as a contribution to the transformation of food systems. He also contributed to the preparations for the UN Summit for Climate Action in September 2019 and co-facilitated the coalition that progressed in Worktream based on nature (NBS) (led by China and New Zealand). David Kopedi was a forum on climate change and health that ended his work at the world's health for health innovation in November 2020.
In March 2020. David was appointed a special envoy of WHO General Director at the Coid-19, a position he held until the passing of July 25, 2025, under his strategic leadership, 4sD led the dialogues of the summit to contribute to the Food Systems at the UN 2021. system.
When the Ukrainian war began, David joined the group to respond to the food and financing crisis, the Secretary General, Ko-Prekod Food Workstream. King Charles III Knight David 2023 because of his contribution to global health.
In a statement under the name “heavy announcement”, 4sd Foundation Said David passed in his house on Friday, July 25th.
“David's generosity and unwavering devotion to improve the life of others will be hard to be missed. He leaves her beloved wife, Flo, his children, Tom, Ollie, Polly, Josie, Lucas and seven grandchildren.
David's family issued a statement on July 30, saying: “We are deeply grateful for the exit of David, and for the kindness to all who mourn his passage. Through areas of international development, especially public health, transformation of nutritional systems, nutrition and crisis response, we are proud that his legacy will continue through many leaders from him.
A small, private funeral will be held with a close family on Monday, August 4th. In the coming weeks, numerous memories will take place to allow those whose life David touched to pay tribute.
