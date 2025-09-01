



A 6th of Afghanistan earthquake was struck near its borders with Pakistan.

According to the government. Floods and debris hindered rescue efforts.

Here is more about what happened and why Afghanistan is vulnerable to earthquakes:

What happened?

At 11:47 pm (19:47 GMT) on Sunday, the earthquake shook the Nangarhar and Connar provinces in eastern Afghanistan. It was a depth of 8 km (5 miles), making it a shallow fridge.

Shallow earthquakes tend to make more damage because the center of the earthquake and seismic waves are closer to the surface of the earth. The seismic waves resulting from deep earthquakes should travel for a greater distance to reach the surface, which leads to energy loss.

Twenty minutes after the first earthquake, a 4.5 earthquake was struck to the north of Baso in Nangarhar Province. Since then, many tremors were struck near the province's capital, Jalal Abad, and Bassawoul with sizes ranging from 4.3 to 5.2.

Where is the earthquake hit in Afghanistan?

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake focuses 27 km (17 miles) east of Jalalabad near the Cunar Province, which is located north of Nangarhar.

Jalalabad is 150 km (93 miles) east of Kabul. It is a major commercial city because it is close to neighboring Pakistan. The city is home to about 300,000 people, according to the municipality.

The majority of the city's buildings are low -height structures made primarily of concrete and brick, while the suburbs are characterized by homes made of clay bricks and wood.

Jalalabad is also an agricultural product. As the Kabul River flows across the city, the fruits of citrus and rice grow.

[Al Jazeera]How many people have died, and how many injured?

Afghan government spokesman, Moulawi Zabih Allah, Mujahideen, said that the death toll exceeds 812, and more than 3,000 people were wounded.

Zabiya, God, said that the losses could rise with the continued rescue efforts in the mountainous region.

What does a 6 -size earthquake mean?

The intensity of the earthquakes is measured on the Richter scale, which ranges from 1 to 10.

An earthquake is 6 powerful. Things may fall, and homes may bear damage.

How do the rescue efforts look?

Sharafat Zaman, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said that the rescue operations are underway and that many villages have been destroyed.

The helicopter “335 individuals with the regional hospital of the Nangarhar Hospital,” reported by the Toloniws TV network in Afghanistan on Monday.

The Ministry of Defense has sent 30 doctors and 800 kg (1764 lbs) of medicine to Konar to help hospitals that are flooded by losses, according to the state -run Bakhtar News Agency.

United Nations Secretary -General Antonio Guterres expressed his “full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan” in a publication on Monday.

Guterres continued: “The UN team is filled in Afghanistan and will not make any effort to help those in need in the affected areas.”

I stand in full solidarity with the people of Afghanistan after the devastating earthquake that struck the country earlier today.

I offer deepest condolences to the families of the victims and I hope a quick recovery for those injured.

UN team is filled in Afghanistan …

– António Guterres (Antoniogterres) September 1, 2025

Iran also provided humanitarian assistance.

“In these difficult moments and great tragedy, with the expression of condolences and sincere solidarity with the great people in Afghanistan and the wandering families, the Islamic Republic of Iran announced its full readiness to send relief and medical and humanitarian assistance.”

What hinders rescue efforts?

Flash floods struck Nangarhar province on Saturday, destroying agricultural roads and lands.

“Because of the mountainous terrain in Afghanistan, the floods hindered severe rescue operations by preventing roads, destroying bridges and isolation of societies in the late region,” said Zakeria Shnizai, an earthquake of Oxford University.

“These challenges have made it very difficult for emergency teams to reach the injured or trapped individuals under the debris. Heavy equipment has been restricted, and the risk of landslides or rock collapses has increased, as I already mentioned,” Shinzai said.

He added that handing over critical aid, such as food, water and medical supplies, has also become more difficult, which led to a delay in response times.

Afghan children with a hospital in Jalalad Hospital receive treatment [Nasim Nazari/AFP]

“Research has shown that seasonal rain and weather conditions can intensify the gaps caused by earthquakes by launching landslides, destroying access methods, and disrupting communications lines,” said Abdullah Ansari, a researcher professor at the Seismic Control Center at Sultan Qaboos University in Muscat, Okan.

“In the current situation, the flood water has prevented the main transportation corridors, which complicates the delivery of the relevant teams and the slow rescue teams. This interaction between seismic and hydrological risks highlights the need for multi -prepared strategies to improve flexibility in Afghanistan.”

Besides sudden floods, rock terrain and earthquakes resulted in rescue efforts. “The roads are not paved. Mostly, they are covered with rocks due to the earthquake, and it is very difficult to go there now,” Memain Mumsend of Kabul said.

Ansari added that limited resources, weak infrastructure, and the lack of comprehensive systems early in time to evacuate and reduce risks.

Is Afghanistan vulnerable to earthquakes?

Afghanistan is located in one of the most active regions in Asia in Central Asia where Indian and Oracle tectonic panels meet, leading to frequent to strong earthquakes.

There was a recent seismic activity in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan was injured by 5.6 and 5.2 defeats on August 27 and August 19, respectively. Central Pakistan witnessed an earthquake of 5.5 on June 29, while 5.7 earthquake was recorded on May 10.

In 2023, 2000 peso died from Afghan. In June 2022, size.

(Al -Jazeera)

“The continuous rapprochement of these paintings generates a major cortical stress, which causes many errors and leads to frequent seismic activity throughout the country and the surrounding areas.”

“Several major rift systems cross the country, including Shaman, Hirat, Konar, Bangsheir, Saarobi, Gae, as well as orientation errors in the Hindus Kush region.”

What is the last position on the ground?

The highway from Jalalabad was reopened to Konar, which leads to the deadly earthquake center, according to the broadcaster and Transportation Authority in Afghanistan, noting to the Ministry of Public Works.

However, many roads within Konar are not accessed as the first respondents cleans the rubble.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/1/deadly-earthquake-hits-afghanistan-what-we-know-so-far The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos