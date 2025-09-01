



A powerful earthquake struck 6.0 East Afghanistan near Jalalabad on August 31, 2025, killing at least 800 people and wounding about 2,500 in the provinces of Konar and Nangarhar. The tremor, which was struck at a depth of 8 km near the Pakistani border, caused widespread destruction in the mountainous areas with the demolition of dozens of villages.

Rescue efforts continue amid the terrain and subsequent tremors, as the United Nations provides emergency assistance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide support to affected societies.

“It is very saddened by the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan. Our thoughts and prayers with the crowded families at this difficult watch, and we hope a quick recovery of the wounded. India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid and comfort for those affected.”

Wide destruction in mountainous areas and rescue efforts

The earthquake center was located about 27 km northeast of Jalalabad, as it reached midnight local time and shaken areas to Islamabad and northern India. The regions including Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi and Chapadare have suffered from the narrowest damage, with hundreds of homes and communications that were severely disrupted through the landslides that prevent mountain roads. Local officials have reported dozens of deaths and injuries in individual villages, while helicopters are used for urgent evacuation.

The Taliban government confirmed the loss of damage to lives and the traveling, and supported support teams from Kabul and nearby provinces. In response to the deadly earthquake, the United Nations sent assistance to the affected areas, “The United Nations in Afghanistan feels deep sadness due to the devastating earthquake that struck the eastern region and claims hundreds of lives, which resulted in the injury of many of our teams.

The United Nations in Afghanistan is strongly saddened by the devastating earthquake that struck the eastern region and claims hundreds of lives, which resulted in the injury of many. Our difference on Earth, provides emergency assistance and support for life. Our ideas with affected societies pic.twitter.com/rce6b3wzsu

UNAFGHANISTAN September 1, 2025 Challenges amid historical weakness

Afghanistan, which is located where European and Indian tectonic panels meet in the Hindou Kush mountain range, are very vulnerable to earthquakes. The previous destroyed earthquakes, including 6.3 volumes in 2023, claimed thousands of lives.

Constant political instability, international sanctions, and the concomitive challenges of chronic humanitarian crises to actively respond to disasters. Remote villages with poor infrastructure enlarged difficulties in time distribution and distribution of aid, even with the government's resumption of international humanitarian assistance.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of India S. Jayishkar for his condolences to the affected families. Jaishankar wrote, “The devastating earthquake in Konar County in Afghanistan is a matter of deep concern. Learn about our support for families from the victims.

This is incredibly sad and I am very sorry for his participation, but I think everyone needs to know how much the earthquake fights in #fghanistan.

The authorities say more than 500 people died in Conner and many people are still under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/3U5UVROP4N

– Aima Khan (EAIMA_KH) September 1, 2025

This earthquake tragedy reveals the urgent need for a unified global response that focuses on sustainable preparation for disasters and humanitarian aid. It highlights the decisive importance of bypassing the political boundaries to support the weak population who face frequent natural disasters. Poourism, flexibility and cooperation should be directed to help Afghanistan to rebuild.

