



The storage is on a dangerous trajectory in Gaza's belt, marked by a spike of death in July. Of the 74 deaths associated with the malnutrition of 2025, 63 occurred in July, with 24 children under the age of five, a child over five and 38 adults. Most of these people were declared dead upon arrival at health care institutions or died shortly after, and their bodies showed clear signs of heavy wear. The crisis remains completely preventable. The deliberate blocking and delay of great food, health and humanitarian help cost many lives. Almost one of the five children under the age of five in the city of Gaza is now acutely malnourished, as reported by nutritional cluster partners. Global acute malnutrition (GAM), which measures the percentage of children aged 6-59 months suffering from acute malnutrition, has tripled since June, making it the worst affected area in the gauze belt. In Khan Younis and the middle area, the rate doubled in less than a month. These figures are likely to underestimate because of serious approaches and security restrictions that prevent many families from reaching health care institutions. So far, more than 5,000 children under the age of five have already been admitted to an outpatient treatment of malnutrition in just the first two weeks, 18% of which is heavy acutely malnourished (Sam), the most popular life -threatening form. This continues a significant trend of increase from May and 6500 children received for treatment in June, which is the highest number recorded since October 2023. An additional 73 children with Sam and medical complications were hospitalized in July, compared to 39 in June, bringing total hospital applications in 2025 to 263. This rush in cases was overcome by the only four specialized centers to treat the malnutrition in the gauze lane, pushing an already fragile health system near salads. All four centers operate out of capacity, with low fuel, which is expected to expel their supplies by the middle of the month. Health workers are exhausted, and the collapse of water and sanitary systems accelerates the spread of the disease, launching a dangerous cycle of disease and death. The crisis takes a strong toll of pregnant women and breastfeeding women. Recent food cluster data show that over 40% is seriously malnourished. The situation is the most important in the middle area, where prices have tripled compared to June, and in the city of Gaza and Khan Younis, where they doubled. Not only hunger kills people, but also a desperate search for food. Families are forced to risk their lives for a handful of food, often in dangerous and chaotic conditions. From May 27, more than 1060 people were killed and 7200 injured while trying to approach food. WHO calls for emergency, permanent efforts to flood the gauze strip, nutritious food and speeds up the delivery of therapeutic supplies for children and vulnerable groups, as well as essential drugs and supplies. This flow must remain consistent and smooth to support recovery and prevent further exacerbation. Who repeats his call to civil and health protection. Who also calls for the release of our detained colleague, hostage releasing and immediate truce.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/27-07-2025-malnutrition-rates-reach-alarming-levels-in-gaza–who-warns The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

