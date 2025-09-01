Uncategorized
Timor-sinks certified without malaria
The World Health Organization (WHO) certified the Timor-Level as malaria, an extraordinary achievement for a country that prioritized the disease and started in a harmonized response throughout the country shortly after it was given independence in 2002.
“He who congratulates the people and the Timor-Leave Government on this significant turning point,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the general director. “The success of the Timor-Leal proves that malaria can be stopped in its traces when strong political will, smart interventions, permanent domestic and external investments and dedicated healthcare professionals unite.”
With today's announcement, total 47 countries and 1 territory WHO is certified as without malaria. The Timor-Level is the third country certified in the Who Southeast Asia region, joining the Maldives and Sri Lanka, which were certified in 2015 and 2016.
The certification of malaria removal is approved by who, when the country has proven, beyond a reasonable suspicion that the indigenous transmission chain has been interrupted throughout the country for at least three consecutive years.
“We did it. Malaria was one of our most religious enemies – quiet, persistent and deadly. We lost too much life because of illness that should have been prevented. But our healthcare workers never gave up, our communities kept strong, and our partners, such as actions, continued from 223,000, all that all brought to life. élia António de Araújo dos reis amaral, SH, Health Minister, Timor-Leaves.
Fast movement from high load country to no malaria
Since gaining independence in 2002, Timor-Lega has reached outstanding steps in the fight against malaria-winging cases from the top of more than 223,000 clinically diagnosed cases in 2006 to zero native cases from 2021.
The success of the Timor-Lestea in removal of malaria launched a Swift Ministry of Health in 2003 to establish a National Malaria Program, a dedicated program for planning, implementation and supervision of efforts to control malaria across the country. With only two permanent officials initially, the program managed to set up the basis for progress early through a strong technical leadership, control capacity and attention to details.
Within a few years, the country has introduced fast diagnostic tests and combined therapy based on artemisin as part of national guidelines for the treatment of malaria and began distributed free long -term networks treated with insecticide communities that are at most risks.
In 2009, with the support of the global Fund for the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, Timor-Leg increased the efforts to control the vector throughout the state by distributing long-term networks treated with insecticides and lagged spraying indoors. The diagnosis of malaria is also expanded by using microscopy and fast diagnostic tests at the site of care at all local health columns.
Faced with the challenges of serious disadvantages of healthcare professionals and doctors, Timor-Lenste invested investment and developed its three-layer health system-which consists of national hospitals, reference hospitals, community health centers (CHCS) and health posts-how to ensure that most residents can approach care within an hour of walking. In addition, citizens provide free health services at the site of care, as part of government policy on free universal health care. Monthly mobile clinics and community information information further improve health services in rural areas.
The success of the Timor-Level in the fight against malaria emphasizes the importance of the leadership of the country and the strong cooperation between the Ministry of Health, which, which, of local communities, non-governmental organizations, donors and several government sectors. The integrated real -time surveillance system provides a quick collection and reaction of data, while trained healthcare professionals provide a timely detection and scoop of malaria cases, including boundaries. These integrated efforts have shuddered the path that the country is officially certified without malaria.
“Timor-Lete's without malaria is a decisive national triumph-a bold guidance, the tireless efforts of health workers and the determination of its people. As a young nation, Timor-Left has remained focused-testing, treatment and research, and Kantura, and for protection, lasts more than science. Timor-Leche.
Note to the editor
WHO Certificate without malaria
The final decision on the award of certificate without malaria is made by the CEO of WHO, on the basis of the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Group on removing and confirming and confirming the malaria from the Advisory Group on Malaria Policy. More o Who is the certification procedure without malaria.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/24-07-2025-timor-leste-certified-malaria-free-by-who
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
