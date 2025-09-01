



A 6.0 -size earthquake in eastern Afghanistan caused at least 800 deaths in four provinces and homes severely and health infrastructure.

Among the worst affected areas, the entire villages were destroyed while heavy rains and floods before the earthquake left many of the mountainous areas that cannot be reached.

“This last earthquake is likely to increase on the scale of the humanitarian needs caused by Hirat earthquakes in 2023,” said Sherine Ibrahim, IRC Director of Afghanistan. “During the first twelve hours, at least 2000 people were injured, and the entire roads and communities were cut off from reaching the nearby cities or hospitals.”

We responded

IRC plans to respond to emergency situations in Nangarhar and Laghman provinces where the teams already have a deep presence. This will include mobile health teams that will be published in the most affected areas and provide health services, including first aid, health care for mothers, the birth, and the distribution of medicines and medical supplies.

Donate to support our work

Irc in Afghanistan

Afghanistan is already facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with more than 22.9 million people in urgent need of help, and IRC on the land in the country provides cash assistance.

The International Salvation Committee (IRC) started working in Afghanistan in 1988 and is now working with thousands of villages in eight provinces. While Afghanistan is struggling to recover from years of conflict and natural disasters, IRC works with local communities to identify, plan and manage their development projects, and provide safe educational spaces in rural areas, basic health services to reach opportunities for distance and difficulty to reach societies, and provides cash distribution to exciting families to uproot tents, clean water, other basic necessities, and help individuals in Find opportunities in the field of distribution, in addition to that well.

The effects of financing discounts

The crisis in Afghanistan is also affected by recent financing discounts in global aid, endangering millions of Afghans at greater risk of hunger, disease and displacement. Read more about the effect of financing discounts in Afghanistan and how you can help

What is IRC?

The International Salvation Committee (IRC) helps people affected by humanitarian crises to survive, recover and rebuild their lives. We always provide an impact by providing health care, helping children to learn, enabling individuals and societies to become self -reliant, always focusing on the unique needs of women and girls. Our work extends more than 40 countries affected by crises, and we provide resettlement, asylum and integration services in societies throughout the United States and Europe.

