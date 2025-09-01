Who are strongest condemning the attacks on construction housing that staff in Deir Al Balah in Gaza, harassment of such shelters and destroying his main warehouse.

After the intensified hostilities in Deir Al Balah after the last evacuation order issued by the Israeli army, the Who -Time was attacked today. The staff and their families, including children, were exposed to serious danger and traumatized after the air attacks had caused a fire and significant damage. The Israeli army entered the premises, forcing women and children to evacuate on foot to al-Mawasi in the midst of an active conflict. Men's staff and family members were in handcuffs, removed, tested on the spot and shown on the gun. Two staff and two family members were detained. Three were later released, while one member of the staff remained in custody. Thirty-two people, including women and children, were collected and evacuated at the WHO office at a high risk mission, one approach became possible. The office itself is close to the evacuation zone and active conflict.

Who requires continuous protection of their staff and the immediate release of the remaining detained member of the staff.

The latest evacuation warrant has influenced several spaces. Since the leading health agency of the United Nations, which is an operational presence in Gaza, is now threatened, the crippled efforts to maintain the collapse of the health care system and suppression of survival further beyond two million people.

Most of the WHO living space is now inaccessible. Last night, due to intensified hostilities, 43 staff and their families have already been relocated from several staff residences to the Who, under the dark and a significant risk.

Who is the main warehouse located in the Deir Al Balah is in the evacuation zone, and was damaged yesterday after the attack caused explosions and fire within – part of the system of systematic destruction of health institutions. He was later robbed by desperate crowds.

With the main warehouse of dysfunctional and mostly medical supplies in Gaza exhausted, which is seriously limited in adequate support for hospitals, emergency medical teams and health partners, but critically short medicines, fuel and equipment. Who urgently calls on Member States to help ensure a lasting and regular flow of medical supplies in Gaza.

The geographical coordinates of all who are premises, including offices, warehouses and staff housing, are shared with relevant parties. These facilities are the backbone of WHO operations in Gaza and always have to protect themselves, regardless of evacuation or displacement orders. Any threat to these premises is a threat to the whole humanitarian health response in Gaza.

In accordance with the UN decision, which will remain in Deir Al Balah, to submit and expand his business.

With 88% gauze, there are now under evacuation orders or within Israeli militarized zones, there is no safe place.

Who are appalled by dangerous conditions under which humanitarians and healthcare professionals are forced to act. As the security situation and approach are still getting worse, red lines are over repeatedly, and humanitarian surgeries have been pushed into an ever -reacted space.

WHO calls for the direct release of WHO member today has been detained by the protection of all our staff and rooms. We repeat our invitation to active protection of civilians, health care and health care and on rapid and unobstructed aid flow, including food, fuel and health supply, on a scale in Gaza. Who also call for an unconditional edition of hostages.

Life in Gaza is mercilessly squeezed, and the chance to prevent the loss of life and reverse tremendous damage to the health system every day goes beyond reach. The help is not just needed, but is late.