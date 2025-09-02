WHO recommends an injectable Lenakapavir for prevention of HIV

World Health Organization (WHO) published today New guidelines that recommend the use of injection lenakapavir (len) Twice a year as an additional option of the Burns of the opposite (Prep) for the prevention of HIV, in a significant policy action that could help reshape the global response to HIV. Guidelines are issued at the 13th International Conference on AIDS Society (IAS 2025) o HIV Science, Kigali, Rwanda.

Len, the first twice a year preparatory product for injection, offers a very effective alternative to long -term oral tablets and other shorter effects. With only two doses a year, Len is a transformative step forward in protecting people at risk of HIV – especially those who face the challenges with daily adherence, stigma or approach to health care.

“Although the HIV vaccine remains elusive, Lenakapavir is the next best thing: long-lasting antiretrovirus shown in trials to prevent almost all HIV infections among the risk,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, which is the general director. “The launch of new Who guidelines, with the recent approval of the FDA, indicates a critical step forward in expanding access to this powerful tool. Who is dedicated to working with countries and partners to ensure that this innovation reaches communities as quickly and safely as possible.”

New guidelines come at a critical moment because HIV prevention efforts are stagnant with 1.3 million new HIV infections that occur in 2024 – with disproportionate influence among key and priority populations, including sex workers, men who have sex with men, transgender people, people who inject drugs, people in scenes and adolescents. Who is the recommendation for Len signals a decisive move to spread and diversify the prevention of HIV, providing people more opportunities to take control of their health elections that suit them.

Simplified Testing: The main barrier has been removed

As part of these guidelines, which recommended a public health approach to HIV testing using fast HIV tests to support long-term preparations for injection, including Len and Cabotegravir (CAB-LA). The simplified recommendation for testing removes a large barrier to access by eliminating complex, expensive procedures and allowing a long-bred to deliver in the community through pharmacies, clinics and tele-health.

Next Steps: Call for implementation

Len joins other options recommended by the preparations, including daily oral preparations, a cabotagvir that can also be injected with the vaginal ring of the Dapivirin, as part of the growing arsenal of the HIV epidemic to end the HIV epidemic. Although the approach of Len outside clinical trials has remained limited at the moment, calling for governments, donors and global health partners to begin with the introduction of LEN under the prevention of HIV prevention for national combination-dok collects essential information on entry, adherence and influence in the real world.

Additional recommendations Who -Au IAS 2025

For the first time, who is Healing guidelines Include a clear recommendation for the use of long -term injection cabotaging and rilpivirina (CAB/RPV) as alternative to switching for antiretroviral therapy (ART) for adults and adolescents that have achieved complete suppression of viruses on oral art and do not have active infections of Hepatitis B. they face the adherence to the challenges of oral regimes.

Updated services integration guidelines include recommendations for integrating HIV with non -propelled diseases (NCD) such as hypertension and diabetes, as well as mental health care for depression, anxiety and alcohol use disorders in HIV services, along with interventions to support Art Stimination. In addition, new guidelines about The management of asymptomatic SPIs recommend an overview of gonorrhea and/or chlamydia in a key and priority population.

For people living with HIV who have MPOX And or are artistically naive or have experienced a long interruption of art, it is recommended to initiate art initiation. In addition, HIV testing is advised early in people who occur with a suspicion or a confirmed MPOX infection. Who is standard operational procedures Further emphasize the testing of HIV syphilis for all individuals with doubt or confirmed MPOX.

In response to the wider challenges facing HIV programs, which has also issued a new operational leadership On maintaining priority services of HIV -Au changing landscapes of financing. The guidelines aim to provide a gradual framework that will help countries give priority to services, assess risks, monitor disorders and adjust systems to protect health outcomes and preserve progress.

“We have tools and knowledge of stopping AIDS as a public problem,” said Dr. Meg Doherty, Director WHO for Global HIV, Hepatitis and Sti programs and the arrival director of science, research, evidence and quality for health. “What we need now is a bold implementation of these recommendations, based on capital and movement of the community.”

HIV is still the main global public health. By the end of 2024, about 40.8 million people lived with HIV with an estimated 65% in the African region Who. About 630,000 people died from the causes of HIV globally, and 1.3 million people were assessed by HIV, including 120,000 children. The approach of Art -UI further expands, and 31.6 million people were treated in 2024, compared to 30.3 million in 2023.

At the time of reduced financing for HIV and Health, which are new and updated guidelines offering practical strategies based on evidence to maintain momentum. By expanding the possibilities of prevention and treatment, simplifying services and promoting integration with wider health services, they support more effective, more fair and resistant HIV answers. Now is the moment that bold implementation ensures that these gains are translated into the effect in the real world.

Note to the editor

Which at the 13th Ias -Ao HIV Science Conference

IAS 2025,13. IAS -Ao HIV conference It is held in Kigali from July 13 to July 17, 2025. This is the most influential meeting of HIV research by its applications. This two -year conference is a critical progress in the basic, clinical and operational research of HIV that exceeding science to politics and practice. Through its program, the meeting sets the Golden Standard of HIV Science, which contains a very diverse and top study.

In the IAS 2025, which will present new normative guidelines through the key satellite sessions and get involved at the highest level to highlight innovation and promote health equality, at the same time sounding an alarm at risk that is reduced by reducing global health financing. Detailed information about who is at the conference is here.