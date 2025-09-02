Uncategorized
WHO recommends an injectable Lenakapavir for prevention of HIV
World Health Organization (WHO) published today New guidelines that recommend the use of injection lenakapavir (len) Twice a year as an additional option of the Burns of the opposite (Prep) for the prevention of HIV, in a significant policy action that could help reshape the global response to HIV. Guidelines are issued at the 13th International Conference on AIDS Society (IAS 2025) o HIV Science, Kigali, Rwanda.
Len, the first twice a year preparatory product for injection, offers a very effective alternative to long -term oral tablets and other shorter effects. With only two doses a year, Len is a transformative step forward in protecting people at risk of HIV – especially those who face the challenges with daily adherence, stigma or approach to health care.
“Although the HIV vaccine remains elusive, Lenakapavir is the next best thing: long-lasting antiretrovirus shown in trials to prevent almost all HIV infections among the risk,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, which is the general director. “The launch of new Who guidelines, with the recent approval of the FDA, indicates a critical step forward in expanding access to this powerful tool. Who is dedicated to working with countries and partners to ensure that this innovation reaches communities as quickly and safely as possible.”
New guidelines come at a critical moment because HIV prevention efforts are stagnant with 1.3 million new HIV infections that occur in 2024 – with disproportionate influence among key and priority populations, including sex workers, men who have sex with men, transgender people, people who inject drugs, people in scenes and adolescents. Who is the recommendation for Len signals a decisive move to spread and diversify the prevention of HIV, providing people more opportunities to take control of their health elections that suit them.
Simplified Testing: The main barrier has been removed
As part of these guidelines, which recommended a public health approach to HIV testing using fast HIV tests to support long-term preparations for injection, including Len and Cabotegravir (CAB-LA). The simplified recommendation for testing removes a large barrier to access by eliminating complex, expensive procedures and allowing a long-bred to deliver in the community through pharmacies, clinics and tele-health.
Next Steps: Call for implementation
Len joins other options recommended by the preparations, including daily oral preparations, a cabotagvir that can also be injected with the vaginal ring of the Dapivirin, as part of the growing arsenal of the HIV epidemic to end the HIV epidemic. Although the approach of Len outside clinical trials has remained limited at the moment, calling for governments, donors and global health partners to begin with the introduction of LEN under the prevention of HIV prevention for national combination-dok collects essential information on entry, adherence and influence in the real world.
Additional recommendations Who -Au IAS 2025
For the first time, who is Healing guidelines Include a clear recommendation for the use of long -term injection cabotaging and rilpivirina (CAB/RPV) as alternative to switching for antiretroviral therapy (ART) for adults and adolescents that have achieved complete suppression of viruses on oral art and do not have active infections of Hepatitis B. they face the adherence to the challenges of oral regimes.
Updated services integration guidelines include recommendations for integrating HIV with non -propelled diseases (NCD) such as hypertension and diabetes, as well as mental health care for depression, anxiety and alcohol use disorders in HIV services, along with interventions to support Art Stimination. In addition, new guidelines about The management of asymptomatic SPIs recommend an overview of gonorrhea and/or chlamydia in a key and priority population.
For people living with HIV who have MPOX And or are artistically naive or have experienced a long interruption of art, it is recommended to initiate art initiation. In addition, HIV testing is advised early in people who occur with a suspicion or a confirmed MPOX infection. Who is standard operational procedures Further emphasize the testing of HIV syphilis for all individuals with doubt or confirmed MPOX.
In response to the wider challenges facing HIV programs, which has also issued a new operational leadership On maintaining priority services of HIV -Au changing landscapes of financing. The guidelines aim to provide a gradual framework that will help countries give priority to services, assess risks, monitor disorders and adjust systems to protect health outcomes and preserve progress.
“We have tools and knowledge of stopping AIDS as a public problem,” said Dr. Meg Doherty, Director WHO for Global HIV, Hepatitis and Sti programs and the arrival director of science, research, evidence and quality for health. “What we need now is a bold implementation of these recommendations, based on capital and movement of the community.”
HIV is still the main global public health. By the end of 2024, about 40.8 million people lived with HIV with an estimated 65% in the African region Who. About 630,000 people died from the causes of HIV globally, and 1.3 million people were assessed by HIV, including 120,000 children. The approach of Art -UI further expands, and 31.6 million people were treated in 2024, compared to 30.3 million in 2023.
At the time of reduced financing for HIV and Health, which are new and updated guidelines offering practical strategies based on evidence to maintain momentum. By expanding the possibilities of prevention and treatment, simplifying services and promoting integration with wider health services, they support more effective, more fair and resistant HIV answers. Now is the moment that bold implementation ensures that these gains are translated into the effect in the real world.
Note to the editor
Which at the 13th Ias -Ao HIV Science Conference
IAS 2025,13. IAS -Ao HIV conference It is held in Kigali from July 13 to July 17, 2025. This is the most influential meeting of HIV research by its applications. This two -year conference is a critical progress in the basic, clinical and operational research of HIV that exceeding science to politics and practice. Through its program, the meeting sets the Golden Standard of HIV Science, which contains a very diverse and top study.
In the IAS 2025, which will present new normative guidelines through the key satellite sessions and get involved at the highest level to highlight innovation and promote health equality, at the same time sounding an alarm at risk that is reduced by reducing global health financing. Detailed information about who is at the conference is here.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/14-07-2025-who-recommends-injectable-lenacapavir-for-hiv-prevention
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How XI, with the help of Putin, could use a massive military parade to rewrite the Second World War
- Large shots and bigger smiles take Williams and Fernandez in the United States open
- Three dead among the 14 dead Kyiv in the Ukrainian capital BBC News
- Imran Khan promises a legal release, rejects political agreements
- The deadline for 50 days from Donald Trump to Russia Expire
- Nicola Sturgeon made the union “ for a long time '', says that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson
- Not for the Galang mass demonstration
- Monterey REC Center from Oak Bay to organize Open House in September
- Ukraine strike Russian bridges
- The cost of borrowing in the UK has a 27 -year -old manpower and pressure on Reeves
- How can the Taliban control in Afghanistan affect the assistance of the earthquake
- No. 16 Field Hockeys Emily Nicholls: Big in Defensive Player of the Week