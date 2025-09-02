



One of the worst earthquakes in Afghanistan killed more than 800 people and hit at least 2,800, as the authorities say because they warn that the number of dead may rise.

The helicopters renovated the wounded to the hospital on Monday in the eastern provinces of Konar and Nanjarhar, where officials combed the rubble of the survivors after they hit 6 degree of their height before midnight on Sunday.

Government spokesman, Zabidullah Mujahid, said at a press conference on Monday, a government spokesman at least at a press conference on Monday, as the disaster extends to the resources of the nation that has already torn it with poverty, decreases in humanitarian aid, and hundreds of thousands of refugees and Afghans decreased by neighboring countries.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Abd al -Mutiin, told Reuters news agency that the rescue teams “were filled to accelerate the help, so that comprehensive and complete support can be provided.”

The Ministry of Defense said it had transported 30 doctors and 800 kg (1764 pounds) of medical supplies to Konar to support hospitals dealing with the effects of the disaster. The ministry added that at least 40 trips carried 420 wounded and dead citizens.

The residents, who lives in the Mazza Dara area in Nurgal, said one of the worst affected areas in Connar Province, to the Associated Press news agency that he had woke up from a deep boom.

Sadiq Allah said that he fled to where his children were asleep and saved three of them, but he could not reach the rest of his family before the ceiling fell over him.

“I was half paid and unable to leave,” said Nangarhar Regional Hospital.

He said: “My wife and son died, and my father was injured in the hospital with me.

Kamal Haider of the island, who was reported by Lahore, Pakistan, said that the region is mountainous with villages spread throughout the region.

“What we discovered is that the local population digs people from the rubble,” Haider said, adding that due to the shallow and most destructive nature of the earthquake, the death toll is likely to increase.

Chris Kils, a professor of petroleum geology at the University of Curtin Australian, told Al -Jazeera that due to the mountainous terrain of the areas hit by the earthquake and the number of high population, the situation was particularly dangerous.

Elders said: “Not only the buildings that will be shaken and become unstable, but the hills will be shaken and become unstable, and this leads to landslides,” Elders said.

“The earthquakes of this size and in this case may actually occur at any time, so it makes it very difficult to predict,” adding that the final tremors are also a great concern for residents in affected areas.

The last time it struck a strong earthquake in Afghanistan, which was vulnerable to tremors because of its location near the Indian tectonic and grades paintings, was in October 2023, when more than 2000 people were killed.

International efforts

The United Nations Office in Afghanistan said in the position of X that it was “very sad” from the earthquake and the subsequent loss of life.

She wrote: “Our difference on Earth, provides assistance in emergency situations and support for saving life. Our ideas with affected societies.”

Urging the United Nations High Commissioner for International Refugees to intervene as the scale of the disaster exceeds the capabilities of the local authorities.

“In these difficult moments and the great tragedy”, Tehran expressed “its full readiness to send relief and medical and humanitarian aid.”

A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced that Beijing was ready to provide relief from disasters “according to the needs of Afghanistan and its ability.”

Local residents walk next to a house destroyed by the earthquake in the shrine of Dara, Konar Province, Afghanistan [Wahidullah Kakar/AP Photo]

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (Food and Agriculture Organization) said that agriculture and food security in Afghanistan are at risk, adding that its teams are based on assessing the situation and assisting affected societies.

The organization estimates that more than 39,000 square meters (15,057 square meters) of wheat cultivation has been affected, which placed 349,000 tons of the main Afghanistan crop at risk. The earthquake also threatens the livestock sector, with 1.38 million animals in affected areas.

The World Food Program said that its employees on the ground are working to provide food for affected societies, while the UK -based Islamic relief stated that it has published an emergency health team to provide critical services to the survivors.

