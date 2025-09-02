



The United Nations warns that the lack of fuel in Gaza has reached a critical level. Fuel is the backbone of survival in Gaza. It allows hospitals, water systems, sanitary nets, ambulances and every aspect of humanitarian operations. Fueling supplies are required to move the fleet used to transport essential goods through the strap and for the management of a bakery network that produce fresh bread for the affected population. Without fuel, these life lines will disappear by 2.1 million people. After almost two years of war, people in Gaza are facing extreme difficulties, including wide food uncertainty. When the fuel expires, it sets an unbearable new burden on the population on the verge of hunger. Without the appropriate fuel, the UN agencies that respond to this crisis are likely to be forced to completely stop their business, directly influencing all basic services in Gaza. This means that there are no health services, without clean water and there is no capacity to provide assistance. Without a suitable fuel, Gaza faces the collapse of humanitarian efforts. Hospitals are already going to the dark, motherhood units, neonatal and intense care decay, and ambulance can no longer move. Roads and transport will remain blocked, capturing those who need it. Telecommunications will be extinguished, with a cripple coordination of rescue rescue and cut off families from critical information and one another. Without fuel, bakery and kitchen in the community I cannot work. The production and toilet systems will close, leaving families without a safe drinking water, while solid waste and sewage are accumulated on the streets. These conditions are exposed to families with deadly epidemics of the disease and push the most vulnerable gauze, even closer to death. For the first time in 130 days, a little fuel has entered Gaza this week. This is a welcome development, but this is a small part of what it takes every day to keep your daily life and critical help. United Nations agencies and humanitarian partners cannot overestimate the urgency of this moment: fuel must be allowed in gauze in sufficient quantities and consistent maintenance of life rescue operations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/12-07-2025-joint-statement-by-ocha–undp–unfpa–unops–unrwa–wfp-and-who-on-fuel-shortage-in-gaza The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

