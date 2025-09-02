



The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched the main new initiative today to increase the actual prices of tobacco, alcohol and sweet drinks by at least 50% by 2035 through health taxes in a move intended for suppressing chronic diseases and the achievement of critical public revenues. Initiative “3 to 35” It comes at a time when health systems are under huge stress from growing non -propelled illnesses (NCD), reducing development help and growing public debt. Consuming tobacco, alcohol and sweet drinks stimulates an NCD epidemic. NCDs, including heart disease, cancer and diabetes, make up over 75% of all deaths around the world. A recent report shows that a one -off price increase of 50% on these products could prevent 50 million early deaths over the next 50 years. “Healthcare taxes are one of the most effective tools we have,” said Dr. Jeremy Farrar, Assistant General Director, Promotion of Health and Prevention and Disease Control, which. “They have reduced the consumption of harmful products and create revenues that governments can re -invest in health care, education and social protection. It's time to act.” The initiative has an ambitious but achievement goal to collect $ 1 trillion in the next 10 years. Between 2012 and 2022, nearly 140 countries raised a tobacco tax, resulting in an increase in actual prices by more than 50%, showing that there is possible changes in a large scale. From Colombia to South Africa, governments that have introduced healthcare tax have recorded reduced consumption and increased income. However, many countries continue to provide tax incentives by the unhealthy industry, including tobacco. Furthermore, long -term investment contracts with industry that limit the increase in tobacco taxes can further undermine national health goals. Which encourages governments to review and avoid such exemptions to support effective tobacco control and protect public health. Powerful cooperation is at the center of the success of the “3 to 35” initiative. Under the leadership of WHO, the initiative brings together a powerful group of global partners to help countries begin health care taxes in action. These organizations offer a combination of technical knowledge, advice on politics and experience in the real world. Working together, they aim to raise awareness of the benefits of health taxes and support at the national level. Many countries have expressed interest in moving to more confident, domestic health systems and addressing who is doing leadership. The “3 to 35” initiative introduces key areas of action to help countries, pairing proven health policies with best practices in implementation. They include direct support for reforms under the leadership of the country with the following goals: Cutting harmful consumption by reducing accessibility; Increase or introduce excise duties on tobacco, alcohol and sweet drinks to increase prices and reduce consumption, reduce future health costs and prevent death. Increasing revenue finance health and development; Mobilize domestic public resources for funding basic health and development programs, including universal health coverage. Construction of a wide political support Through ministries, civil society and academic communities; Reinforce the multi -sectoral federations by including the Ministries of Finance and Health, Parliament, civil society and researchers for designing and implementing effective policies. Who calls the countries, civil society and development partners to support the “3 to 35” initiative and are committed to more smarter, more favorable taxation that protects health and accelerates progress towards the goals of sustainable development.

