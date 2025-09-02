Today, Surinam became the first country in the Amazon region to receive a certificate without malaria from the World Health Organization (WHO). This historical turning point follows nearly 70 years of surrender to the Government and the residents of Surin to eliminate the disease in their huge rainforests and diverse communities.

“Who congratulates Suriname on this extraordinary achievement,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the general director. “This certification is a strong confirmation of the principle that all-preferably nationality, background or status of migration-premises, a universal approach to the diagnosis and treatment of malaria. Suriname's persistent dedication to health equality serves as an inspiration to all countries that tend to have a malaria without malaria.”

With today's announcement, total 46 countries and 1 territory WHO is certified as without malaria, including 12 countries in the America region.

“Surinam did what was needed to remove malaria – discovering and treating each case quickly, exploring to prevent the spread and engagement of communities,” said Dr. Jarbas Barbos, director of the Pan's health organization (Paho), which is the regional office for America. “This certification reflects the years of permanent effort, especially reaching remote areas. This means that future generations can grow up without this potentially deadly disease.”

The certification of malaria removal is approved by who, when the country has proven, beyond a reasonable suspicion that the indigenous transmission chain has been interrupted throughout the country for at least three consecutive years.

Dr. Amar Ramadhin, Minister of Health Surin, said: “Since it is without malaria means that our population is no longer exposed to malaria. Furthermore, removal of malaria will have positive effects on our health sector, enhance the economy and improve tourism.

“At the same time, we recognize that maintenance of this status requires constant vigilance. We must continue to take the necessary measures to prevent the introduction of malaria. We are proud that our communities are now protected and we look forward to welcoming more visitors to our beautiful sunshine-we remain completely committed to secure these heavy crabs.

Suriname's path to removal

The efforts in the control of the Surin Malaria began in the 1950s in the densely populated coastal areas of the country, relying strongly on spraying indoors to DDT Pesticide and anti-meal treatment. Until the 1960s, the coastal areas became without malaria, and attention turned to the wooded interior of the country, home to diverse indigenous and tribal communities.

Although spraying indoors was successfully in coastal areas, its influence was limited in the interior of the country due to the distribution of traditional open -style homes that offer minimal mosquito protection. In 1974, the control of malaria inside was decentralized in Medische Zending, Suriname's primary health service, which employed and trained health care workers from local communities to provide early diagnosis and treatment.

Attacking mining activities, especially the excavation of gold, which often includes traveling between the malaria ending area, has led to increase in malaria, reaching the culmination of more than 15,000 cases in 2001, which is the highest malaria transmission rate in America.

Since 2005, with the support of the Global Fund for the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, the ability to diagnose has greatly expanded and improvements of microscopy and the use of fast diagnostic tests, especially among mobile groups. Treatments based on Artemisinin with Primakin were introduced in Surinam and neighboring countries through studies under the leadership of PAHO as part of the Amazon Malaria initiative (Ami-Rashavina), supported by the United States. Prevention among high -risk groups has also been reinforced by the distribution of networks treated with insecticides funded by the global fund.

Until 2006, malaria decreased drastically among the indigenous population, which made Surinam move to focus to a highly risky mobile population in remote minerals. In order to reach these groups – many of whom were migrants from neighboring endemic countries – the country founded a network of malaria suppliers, recruited directly from the mineral communities. These trained and supervised community workers provide a free service of diagnosis, treatment and prevention of malaria, playing a vital role in closing defects in approach in hard -to -reach regions.

By providing a universal approach to diagnosis and treatment regardless of legal status, by arranging extensive network of community healthcare workers and applying malaria, including the border crossings, Surinam successfully eliminated malaria. Last locally transferred case Plasmodium Falciparum Malaria was recorded in 2018, followed by the finals Plasmodium vivax case 2021.

A certain commitment and financing of leadership

The Surin Government has shown a strong commitment to remove malaria, including the National Malaria Removal Working Group, Malaria Program, Malaria Removal Fund and cross -border cooperation with Brazil, Guyana and French Guyan. For many years PAHO/which, with the support of the US government, provided technical cooperation during the Surinum campaign against a malarial campaign. Since 2016, Surinam has also participated in the “Elimination 2025” initiative – a group of countries that identified who has the potential for removal of malaria until 2025.

This success in Surinama demonstration is that the removal of malaria is possible in challenging contexts in the Amazon basin and in tropical continental countries. Certification without malaria in the country plays a critical role in progressing Pah's Initiative to Remove Disease which aims to remove more than 30 infectious diseases, including malaria, in America countries by 2030.

Note to the editor

WHO Certificate without malaria

The final decision on the award of certificate without malaria is made by the CEO of WHO, on the basis of the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Group on removing and confirming and confirming the malaria from the Advisory Group on Malaria Policy. For more on the certification process without malaria, visit This connection.