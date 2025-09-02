Uncategorized
Over billion people living with mental health states require urgent increase
More than billion people live with mental health disorders, according to new data published by the World Health Organization (WHO), with conditions such as anxiety and depression that causes huge human and economic tolls. Although many countries have strengthened their policies and mental health programs, higher investments and actions globally need to increase services to the protection and promotion of people's mental health.
In mental health states such as anxiety and depression are very prevalent in all countries and communities, which affects people of all ages and revenue levels. They represent the second biggest reason for long -term disability, contributing to the loss of healthy life. They increase health care costs for affected people and families, while applying significant economic losses globally.
New discoveries published in two reports – World mental health today and Mental Health Atlas 2024 – Highlight some areas of progress during exposure to significant disadvantages in resolving mental health status around the world. Reports serve as a critical tools to inform national strategies and design global dialogue ahead 2025. The United Nations Meeting at a high level of non -non -propagated diseases and promotion of mental health and well -beingwhich takes place in New York, September 25, 2025.
“Transforming mental health services is one of the most important challenges of public health,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the CEO. “Investing in mental health means investing in people, communities and economics – investment no country can afford neglect. Every government and every leader have responsibility to act with urgency and ensure that care about mental health is not treated as a privilege, but as a basic right for all.”
Key data from World mental health today
The report shows that, although the prevalence of mental health disorders can differ depending on the gender, women have disproportionately influenced. Anxiety and depressed disorders are the most common types of mental health disorders of both men and women.
The suicide remains a devastating outcome, claiming that about 727,000 lives are only in 2021. This is the leading cause of death among young people from all countries and socioeconomic contexts. Despite the global efforts, the progress in reducing suicide mortality is too low to achieve the goal of the sustainable development of the United Nations (SDG) one third of a decrease in suicide rates by 2030. At the current trajectory, only 12% reduction will be achieved by this deadline.
The economic impact of mental health disorders is stunning. Although health care costs are significant, indirect costs – especially in lost productivity – They're far bigger. Depression and anxiety itself cost the global economy estimated at $ 1 trillion every year.
These findings emphasize the urgent need for permanent investment, stronger priority and multisector cooperation to expand the approach of mental health care, reduce stigma and solve the fundamental causes of mental health.
Key findings from 2024 Mental Health Atlas
Since 2020, countries have reached significant steps in strengthening their mental health policies and planning. Many have updated their policies, accepted approaches based on rights and enhanced willingness for mental health and psychosocial support during health emergency cases.
However, he did not translate this momentum into legal reform. Fewer countries have adopted or enforced the legislation for mental health based on rights, and only 45% of countries have assessed laws completely in accordance with international standards for human rights.
The report reveals the stagnation of investment in investment in mental health. Middle state consumption on mental health remains only 2% of total health budgets – unchanged since 2017. The differences between countries are great; While high -income countries spend up to $ 65 per person per mental health, low -revenue countries consume only $ 0.04. The global medium number of mental health workers is 13 per 100,000 people, with extreme disadvantages in low and medium income countries.
The reform and development of mental health services progresses slowly. Less than 10% of countries have completely exceeded to community care models, and most countries are still in the early stages of transition. Due to the hospital, they continue to rely on a psychiatric hospital, with almost half of the applications inadvertently and over 20% lasted for more than a year.
The integration of mental health in primary care is progressing, and 71% of the countries have met at least three of the five criteria. However, data defects remain; Only 22 countries provided enough data to assess the coverage of services for psychosis. In low-income countries, less than 10% of the affected persons receive care, compared to over 50% in countries with higher income-inch inhuman need to extend access and reinforcement of services.
Encouraging, most countries state that they have functional initiatives to promote mental health, such as early childhood development, mental health and suicide programs at school. Over 80% of countries now offer mental health and psychosocial support as part of emergency response, compared to 39% in 2020. Ambulant mental health and telecommunications services are at their disposal, although access remains uneven.
Global call to increase the action to mental health
Although there have been some encouraging development, the latest data show that countries remain far to achieve goals set up in who is A comprehensive action plan of mental health.
WHO calls for governments and global partners to urgently enhance efforts on systemic transformation of the mental health system around the world. This includes:
- fair financing of mental health services;
- legal and political reform to support human rights;
- permanent investment in mental health workforce; and
- Spreading care with community headquarters.
Note for editors
AND World mental health today The publication is a timely update of data chapter in the 2022 Mental Health Report: Mental Health Transformation for everyone. As mental health transformation is still needed worldwide, this latest edition brings together state -of -the -art global data on the distribution, load and economic costs of mental health.
AND Mental health atlas The survey evaluates the state of mental health and system services around the world. The last edition is drawn up by findings from 144 countries and provides the most extensive representation of a worldwide response to the challenge of mental poor health through the implementation of mental health policy, legislation, financing, human resources, availability and use of data collection services and systems. This latest edition includes new sections on calf mental health and mental health and psychosocial support for willingness and an emergency response, which reflect the variable landscape of mental health and associated data defects or the need for information.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/02-09-2025-over-a-billion-people-living-with-mental-health-conditions-services-require-urgent-scale-up
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sonny Baker tolerates the nightmare debut while South Africa dominates the first ODI | Cricket
- In the wake of Covid, Osterholm will take on “The Big One” in a new book
- How XI, with the help of Putin, could use a massive military parade to rewrite the Second World War
- Large shots and bigger smiles take Williams and Fernandez in the United States open
- Three dead among the 14 dead Kyiv in the Ukrainian capital BBC News
- Imran Khan promises a legal release, rejects political agreements
- The deadline for 50 days from Donald Trump to Russia Expire
- Nicola Sturgeon made the union “ for a long time '', says that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson
- Not for the Galang mass demonstration
- Monterey REC Center from Oak Bay to organize Open House in September
- Ukraine strike Russian bridges
- The cost of borrowing in the UK has a 27 -year -old manpower and pressure on Reeves