



More than 900 people have died – and officials say the number of fractures may rise – and about 3000 were injured in an earthquake that shook eastern Afghanistan late on Sunday evening.

Earthquakes were struck 6.0 inevitable near the border with Pakistan, 27 km east, north of the city of Jalalabad, one of the largest city of Afghanistan. With a depth of only 8 km (5 miles) according to the American geological survey, the earthquake was likely to be destroyed due to the shorter travel distance to the structures above the ground.

According to what was mentioned, the earthquakes hurt the roads and the networks were cut between cities and cities, and some homes and infrastructure were reduced to the rubble.

Zabiya Allah Al -Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban government, told the media on Monday that most of the victims were in the province of Konar. The Mujahideen also published X that local officials and residents “are currently participating in rescue efforts for affected people.”

Afghanistan, run by the Taliban since the withdrawal of the United States in 2021, is sitting in one of the most active areas in the world, with the Hindus mountain range Kush is a hot point for such earthquakes due to interactions between tectonic paintings in India and Auresia. In 2023, more than 2000 people died in an earthquake of 6.3 people that struck the western province of Eirat, and in 2022, more than 1,000 were killed after an earthquake of 5.9 people struck the eastern part of the country.

The last earthquake comes at a difficult time for Afghanistan, one of the poorest countries in the world, which has been beaten by years of drought and faces challenges in dealing with more than 2.4 million Afghans who were forced to return from Iran and Pakistan. Moreover, US foreign aid financing discounts during President Donald Trump severely struck the health care system in Afghanistan and food aid programs.

Read more: “I am afraid:” What we mean, we cut aid for Afghanistan women

“This adds death and destruction to other challenges, including drought and forced return of millions of Afghans from neighboring countries,” and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi published on Monday. “We hope that the donor community will not hesitate to support relief efforts.”

The Taliban itself appealed to more external aid. “We need it because many people have lost their lives and homes,” a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Afghan told Reuters. The Taliban -led Afghan government has previously hindered the ability of humanitarian agencies to provide aid, including but not limited to sensitive data requests and detaining relief workers.

In the aftermath of the Afghanistan earthquake, many organizations began searching, rescue and relief efforts. As with many natural disasters around the world, experts say the best way to help from afar is to donate money that can be used by these groups on Earth. Here is what to know about some organizations that respond to the earthquake and links so that you can support them directly.

Afghan relief

Afghans, a California -based non -profit comfort, said it has a team on the ground that provides emergency water, food, medical assistance and shelter for those affected by the earthquake. He appealed to the donors, saying: “The scale of destruction is the landslide, and we cannot do this alone.”

British Red Cross

The British Red Cross calls for donations as volunteers trained by the Afghan Red Crescent Society that helps them in research and rescue missions and in the distribution of basic needs such as food and drinking water to the affected people. The British Red Cross said that donations will help facilitate the delivery of food, water and medical supplies.

Doctors without limits

MSF doctors (MSF) said it is in contact with the Afghan authorities and health organizations to assess the level of support they can provide. Doctors Without Borders allows direct health care to deliver to people in need – by creating and operating medical services, building facilities, transfer supplies, and training employees.

Globalgiving

The donations of the relief fund from the global earthquake will support the emergency response efforts through the affected areas – including research and rescue, medical care, food and water supplies, and temporary shelters. In an e -mail to time, Globalgiving said that once the initial relief work is completed, the relief fund will move “to support long -term recovery led by the societal organizations that have been examined.”

International Committee of the Red Cross

The International Committee of the World Humanitarian Organization of the Red Cross (ICRC) has also issued an urgent invitation to donate to the victims of the Afghanistan earthquake. “ICRC exists and provides urgently required assistance,” she said.

International Salvation Committee

The International Salvation Committee for Crisis Response (IRC), which operates in more than 40 countries, said the earthquake destroyed “entire villages” and that previous heavy rains and complex floods to reach mountainous areas. Sherine Ibrahim, director of Afghanistan, IRC, said that the last earthquake “is likely to reduce the volume of humanitarian needs caused by Herat earthquakes in 2023.”

Ibrahim said: “Within the first 12 hours, at least 2000 people were reported, and the entire roads and communities have been cut off from nearby cities or hospitals.”

IRC's emergency response focuses on Nangarhar and Laghman provinces, where there are their difference.

Islamic relief

The UK -based Islamic Islamic Charity Relief, which has worked in Afghanistan for more than two decades, said it had published an emergency health team to provide critical care for the survivors. Their team in Konar province responds in particular to provide basic health services such as mother and child health care, treatment of injuries, and nutrition support.

Ibrahim Ahmed Al -Homadi, head of Islamic relief programs in Afghanistan, said: “People have lost everything and strongly need health care, food, water and shelter,” said Ibrahim Ahmed Al -Homadi, head of Islamic Relief Programs in Afghanistan. “The affected areas are remote, rural, and mountainous, landslides and floods make it difficult to reach. These are poor villages and many houses are made of mud or materials that are completely collapsed.”

Save the children

Children's rescue group, which focuses on children, said that since the earthquake came “without warning in the middle of the night”, he left many young and afraid. “The children and their families were quickly sleeping in their homes, as they were not built to bear this,” said the Children Affhanistan Samira Sayed Rahman.

The group's response consists of sending health teams to treat children and their families in Konar and Nangarhar, as it provides basics such as clean water, giving temporary shelter materials, continuing children's education, and cleaning groups.

World Food Program

The World Food Program, the United Nations Agency, which provides food aid, especially for people who recover from conflict, disasters and the effects of climate change, said that “it is rushing to society for societies affected in East Afghanistan” after the earthquake. Her high -power biscuits and mobile phone storage units include to support the response efforts to the largest emergency situations. The United Nations Humanitarian Service, which is run by the World Food Program, is also ready to operate additional trips to transport passengers and goods to Jalalabad.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

In her call for donations, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said that the situation of refugees in Afghanistan had completed the recovery efforts. “The survivors sleep in the open, are exposed to the elements,” said the donation page. “Winter is getting close – without urgent support, life is in danger.”

The organization said, along with the partners on the ground, was supporting the rescue tasks and providing emergency supplies inside the country, such as tents for families and solar lamps to shed light on the areas surrounding the night.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7313842/afghanistan-earthquake-relief-organizations-how-to-help/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos