Social relationship associated with improved health and reduced risk of early death
The World Health Organization Commission (WHO) has published its global report for social connection, which revealed that 1 in 6 people around the world affect loneliness, with significant effects on health and well -being. Loneliness is associated with estimated 100 deaths every hour – more than 871,000 deaths per year. Strong social connections can lead to better health and longer life, report he says.
“In this report, we pull the curtain of loneliness and isolation as a decisive challenge of our time. Our commission sets a folder of the path that we can build more related lives and emphasize the deep impact that can have it on health, educational and economic outcomes,” said Dr. Vivek Murth, Kopedo -assembly of the American Commission, and in general associated states.
Which defines a social relationship as the ways that people relate and communicate with others. The loneliness is described as a painful feeling that stems from the gap between the desired and real social connections, while social insulation refers to the objective lack of sufficient social relationships.
“In this age when the possibilities of connecting endless, more and more people are isolated and lonely,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the general director. “In addition to the necessary individuals, families and communities, to leave without smooth, loneliness and social insulation will continue to cost the company billions in terms of health care, education and employment. I welcome the commission report, which illuminates the proportions and influence of loneliness and isolation, and states the key areas where they can be renewed in ways.”
Scale and causes of loneliness and social insulation
Loneliness affects people of all age groups, especially young and people living in low and medium income countries (LMIC). Between 17-21% of individuals between the ages of 13 and 29, they applied to feel lonely, with the highest rates among teenagers. About 24% of people in low-income countries have signed up to feel lonely-two more than high-income countries (about 11%).
“Even in a digitally related world, many young people feel themselves. As technology is transformed by our lives, we have to ensure that stronger-loving connection. Our report shows that the social relationship must be integrated into all policy-in-digit approach to health, education and employment,” said Chido Mpemba chairing the African Commission on the African Commission.
Although social isolation data is limited, it is estimated to affect up to 1 in 1 older adult and 1 in 4 adolescents. Some groups, such as people with disabilities, refugees or migrants, LGBTQ+ individuals, indigenous groups and ethnic minorities, may face discrimination or additional obstacles that make it difficult for social relationships.
Loneliness and social insulation have more causes. They include, for example, poor health, low income and education, live alone, inadequate infrastructure of community and public policy and digital technology. The report emphasizes the need for wakefulness over the effects of over -time screen or negative internet interactions on mental health and the benefit of young people.
Impacts on health, quality of life and economics
Social connection can protect health over life. It can reduce inflammation, reduce the risk of serious health problems, encourage mental health and prevent early death. It can also strengthen social tissue, contributing to the community healthier, safer and prosperous.
In contrast, loneliness and social insulation increase the risk of stroke, heart disease, diabetes, cognitive decline and premature death. It also affects mental health, with people who are lonely twice as likely to be depressed. Loneliness can also lead to anxiety and thinking about self -sustaining or suicide.
Influences relate to learning and employment. Teens who felt lonely had 22% more likely to get lower grades or qualifications. Adults who are lonely may be harder to find or maintain employment with time can earn less.
At the community level, loneliness undermines social cohesion and costs billions of lost productivity and health care. Communities with strong social connections are usually safer, healthier and more resistant, including a response to disasters.
The way to healthy societies
The WHO Commission report for social connection describes the pathway folder for the global action focused on five key areas: politics, research, intervention, improved measurement (including the development of a global social relationship index) and a public engagement to change social norms and enhance the global movement for social connection.
Solutions for reducing loneliness and social isolation exist to multiple levels – national, community and individual – and start raising awareness and changes in national policies to the strengthening of social infrastructure (eg parks, libraries, cafes) and providing psychological interventions.
Most people know what it feels like to be lonely. And any person can make a difference with simple, daily steps – like a friend in need, to leave their phone to be fully present in conversation, welcomed the neighbor, joined by a local group or volunteering. If the problem is more serious, it is important to know about the available support and services for people who feel lonely.
The cost of social isolation and loneliness is high, but the benefits of social relationships are far -reaching.
By publishing a commission report, which invites all Member States, Communities and individuals that social connection become a priority of public health.
Access the complete report here
Editor notes
The launch of the report follows the first social connection resolution, adopted by the World Health Assembly (WHA) in May 2025, which invites Member States to develop and implement policies, programs and strategies based on evidence to raise consciousness and promote positive social connection for mental and physical health. In the WHA, who also announced a new campaign called ” I'm a node“Promot social connection for better health. Get involved in WHO's channels on social media to follow the campaign.
As part of his wider efforts, which also launched a social relationship series to explore the living experience of loneliness and social isolation. Find out more about the series here.
