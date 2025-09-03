



Mohib Iqbal was shocked when an earthquake struck 6.5 people a few kilometers from his village in Afghanistan.

While his village has succeeded, there is a widespread destruction in the valleys surrounding the East Hindu Kush Mountains, where clay houses cling to the sharp slopes.

“Every home is affected, almost every family lost someone,” the health care worker was transferred to the ground, on the day after the first earthquake on Sunday.

Mr. Iqbal, an international relief consultant based in Melbourne, said when the houses collapsed, there was usually people inside.

Rescue teams dig through the rubble with bare hands and compliments.

“There is no mechanism,” explained by Mr. Iqbal.

“People are trying to get their loved ones out of the collapsed homes by hand. They only have donkeys to move.”

After hitting a second earthquake on Tuesday, the death toll rose to 1400, and the injured rose to 3,124.

Thousands were wounded after two seismology hit Afghanistan. (Provider: Sub -Health Center/Dr. Nader)

More than 5,400 homes have now been destroyed, according to a Taliban spokesman.

Rescue efforts have hindered the landslides that prevent narrow animal tracks that are often the only ways of isolated villages.

The area was already struggling under poverty, food insecurity and collapsed health care system under the Taliban.

“In such moments, it is difficult to tell people to start packing, because they are still in shock,” explained by Mr. Iqbal.

“This is the place where the diaspora in Australia has intervened to transfer information to [other] The Afghans here are trying to get information about their trapped loved ones and collect money. “

Diaspora in sadness

Afghan community groups and mosques gathered together to raise donations, distribute information and provide emotional support through WhatsApp chats.

About $ 20,000 was raised through the donations that were collected at the Omar Farouk Mosque in Melbourne.

“Society here was very generous,” said Rokan Akbar, spokesman for the Afghan Islamic Center and Omar Farouk Mosque.

“They know that this catastrophe has previously occurred to Afghanistan. People have a family there, so that they can be associated with pain.”

Most deaths and injuries in remote villages in Connar Province. (Provider: Sub -Health Center/Dr. Nader)

Mr. Akbar, who also has a family in Afghanistan, said he had received a call from his aunt, who lives near the area that struck the earthquake.

“It was really afraid, as there were horrific voices from the shivering of the earth,” he said.

“We have held an emergency meeting in our society to coordinate donations to direct basic aid such as water, blankets and tents.

“What people also need is a long -term help, especially when it comes to entire families who are now homeless with women and children sleep in the open.”

Sayyid al -Rahma Allah Husanizada is a project manager at the Afghan Fajr Association, which helps Afghan refugees and migrants in Sydney.

He said they were making calls from members of society concerned with relatives that they could not reach.

“The Afghan community in Australia is a nearby society, and the Australian multicultural system is estimated at the spirit of initiative on its own.”

The second earthquake in Afghanistan in the devastating Afghan region has raised the number of dead to more than 1400. (Sub -Health Center/Dr. Nader)

Famous families, left the survivors alone

Australian community members in Afghanistan have shared stories about health care workers and local population who are racing to free survivors under falling debris.

Norca Camwal, who has been working for 15 years in the Ministry of Health in Afghanistan before moving to Australia, is concerned about the survivors who left nothing.

“One of the health workers told me that a five -year -old girl was alive after 12 hours.”

“But many members of her family were killed. How can a survivor carry out many bodies?”

The healthcare system in Afghanistan was fragile even before the Taliban acquired in 2021.

When international aid was reduced, the system was more destroyed with a lack of medicines, discounts in mobile health teams, a working force for doctors, midwives, and collapsed referral systems.

The Master of Mercy, God, Hanizada, says that the Afghan community in Australia is sad and would like to see that Australia provides relief in disasters. (Provided: Master of Mercy, God Henisada)

Zabi Mazuri, head of the Afghan Victorian Associations Network, feared the first aid efforts that were more fearful in light of the Taliban's ban on female health care workers.

“The lack of doctors was another case because the Taliban prevented women from working and studying.”

An appeal for help

Mr. Iqbal said that the earthquake was not just a natural disaster but rather a humanitarian crisis that demanded an international response.

He said that while Afghanistan was surrounded by China, Pakistan and Iran – each had the ability to send helicopters and rescue teams – there was “a failure in regional cooperation.”

“We use these resources against each other in the war, but why can't we use them to save lives? Today is Afghanistan, tomorrow it can be Pakistan or Iran,” he said.

Mr. Iqbal added that while the army and the Ministry of Defense can deploy roads, deploy helicopters and support the Ministry of Health in disasters – that capacity has disappeared.

The landslides prevented many roads to the affected villages, which hindered the rescue efforts. (Provider: Halo's confidence)

The Taliban called for international assistance.

Some international relief groups, such as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and response teams from Halo Afghanistan, have sent staff to Norcal Province in Konar Province to evaluate needs.

The Halo team said they evacuated seven people, including two children.

The landslides have made it difficult for rescuers to reach some areas. (AP Photo: Wahidullah Kakar)

Mr. Mazoori said that accountability for people and the final death will take weeks if not months.

He also called on the Australian government to provide assistance, but he admitted that it was difficult to consider that there were no diplomatic relations between Canberra and Talban.

Mr. Mazoori said the Afghan community wanted to support the mobile rescue camps in Afghanistan to help search for efforts and rescue the survivors and transfer the injured to the hospital.

Mr. Husoonizada urged Australia to act.

“Australia is responsible for a humanitarian and emotional state that we must help in the time of disasters and natural disasters.”

ABC called the Foreign Affairs Department to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-09-03/afghans-lead-their-own-relief-aid-effort-after-quake/105728852 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos