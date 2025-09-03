



The voice of Nasrallah Khan collapses, describing how he had three children in his hands in one grave and two young men in another after he struck the earthquake of the southeastern mountainous province of Connar on Sunday.

Nasrallah, an office operator from the city of Konar, traveled six hours after the Dyougol Valley in Konar after the earthquake to help save efforts.

“The first man I met has lost 18 members of his family,” he said. “The injured and the dead were lying on the ground without help. In some villages, only two or three people survived every family. This was the first time in my life that I saw a lot of bodies.

“Families have disappeared.”

In the valleys lined with clay brick homes, the survivors carried bodies on woven coins. Nasrallah said that he saw the bodies of children wrapped in the engraved blankets and men dig graves with selection. The 6.0 earthquake was killed on Sunday at least 1,400 people and more than 3000 was wounded, with more than 5,400 homes destroyed, according to a Taliban spokesman.

An Afghan man is sitting wounded after first aid on Tuesday after an earthquake that hit Afghanistan in the middle of the night, in Dara Nour, in Jalal Abad, Afghanistan, on September 1 (Haseeb/Reuters) “I lost everything”

On Tuesday, the second large earthquake rocked the same area, which led to fears of more destruction in a paralyzed country of poverty, war and shrinking aid.

The officials said that three villages in Konar were settled, causing more than 600 deaths. The Ministry of Defense said that 40 trips had been postponed 420 victims from the area, as the rescue teams moved from the villages that were hit poorly to more remote villages.

Jul Bibi, 80, was crying, carrying a young child in her arms, next to a devastating house in the village of Mazar Dara, one of the worst places in Connar Province.

“I lost everything,” Bibi said, saying that her family was buried under the mud and debris in their home. “Only this grandson survived.”

Watch | Try to help from afar:

The Afghan Kuipeis is moving around the Taliban to send donations to the earthquake victims

The Afghan Women's Center in Montreal is in response to the August 31 earthquake, which killed more than 1,400 people in Afghanistan, according to the Taliban government in the country.

The United Nations has warned that the number of victims would rise, as the victims remained besieged under the rubble.

In Dara Nour, in Nanjar Province, the 23 -year -old visits said that his cousin had collapsed, killing a seven -year -old boy and two daughters.

“We brought them out with our hands, but they have already gone.”

He and his family were sleeping in open fields since the earthquake.

Nasrallah said that he went to three villages and helped bury 41 bodies, but nothing can be placed for rest.

“People quickly buried, before the wireless tremors forced us to run out of the grave sites.”

Afghan children sit with their property in the destroyed village of Mazar Dara on Tuesday. (Mr. Hasib/Reuters)

