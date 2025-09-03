



As a ruthless earthquake 6.0, an earthquake erupted in eastern Afghanistan this week.

This earthquake, which is concentrated in the provinces of Konar and Nanjarhar, has already been killed by more than 1,400 people and the number is expected to rise, while wireless tremors continue to create chaos. Thousands were wounded, as entire villages were directed in remote mountainous terrain where roads are banned, and rescue teams – including Save the Kids Mobile Health – are fighting to reach the needy.

But this is not just another natural disaster – it is a collision of disasters for Afghanistan, where approximately 23 million people – or less than half of the population – need humanitarian help this year. More than 9 million people will face acute food insecurity, according to the classification of integrated food security, before October. At least 2 million people were forced to return to Afghanistan this year alone from Iran and Pakistan. The result is catastrophic – and children are the ones who bear the greater burden.

These natural disasters require a rapid and strong humanitarian response. Children need immediate medical attention, clean water, shelter and social psychological support to recover from shock. However, these basic processes are restricted – they were reduced by the aid discounts caused by the global humanitarian system.

This year, international donors reduce foreign aid budgets. These decisions came exactly in the wrong time. About 126 programs managed by Save the Children are closed worldwide by discounts in aid as of May, affecting about 10.3 million people. These are programs that support millions of children in conflict areas, refugee camps and disaster areas.

In Afghanistan, these cuts meant less than employees to respond when they hit disasters and respond to the catastrophe of such an earthquake. Medical clinics have been closed, so there are fewer facilities to treat infected people, and health facilities are still very open, even before this disaster occurs. Health services in Afghanistan cannot absorb strikes like this earthquake.

He felt the impact of aid discounts in Afghanistan severely by rescuing children. Children lost funding for 14 health clinics in northern and eastern Afghanistan, although we are using alternative funding in the short term to keep it open. These clinics may mean 13,000 children losing health care in their villages.

Earlier this year, I visited the Nangarhar province, which was now destroying the huge earthquake, and met children and their families struggling to survive. I have seen entire health centers run by our partners. Families told me what this means: mothers are unable to give birth safely, and children lack cash vaccines, and families that were left without hope.

The size of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan is exacerbated by aid cutting, and now with the sudden response scenario such as the Afghan earthquake, it makes a crisis in a crisis. Thin relief agencies – or absent – are extended due to the demobilization of employees and the closure of programs and offices.

This earthquake should be a newly and newly invited – for us to re -invest in humanitarian aid, quickly and generously. Donor governments must reversed the path, cancel the prohibition of emergency financing, and adhere to long -term financing for children -focused on children.

Without immediate and continuous funding, we expect a rapid deterioration – children exposed to water -transmitted diseases, families that were forced into negative strategies for adaptation such as child labor or early marriage, and high nutrition rates in a country that out of every five children already face levels of the crisis of hunger before the earthquake. By October this year, five million Afghan children – or about 20 % of children in Afghanistan – were expected to face financing reductions that reduce the amount of available food aid by 40 % and 420 health centers, which led to the removal of access to three million people. Even before aid discounts, 14 million people had limited access to health care.

We must make sure that when the disaster strikes – whether an earthquake or conflict – have the ability to respond – quickly. We must make sure that the rights of children continue, even when the budgets stumble.

This is a crisis that doubles a crisis. We are witnessing the collapse of protection systems for children – medical, food, educational, psychological and social – when they are more important.

No child should die because the world's attention is fading or budgets. The sons of Afghanistan were already vulnerable to hunger, disease, poverty and isolation, and they were now drowned in the deeper abyss.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of the editorial island.

