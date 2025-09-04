



People are looking for survivors after a strong earthquake of 6.0 degrees in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, at Dara Mazar, Konar Province, Afghanistan, on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. [AP Photo/Hedayat Shah]

A devastating earthquake beaten late on Sunday, launching the destruction and death that exceeds 1400 and climbing, as emergency operations act against obstacles provided by search, rescue and assistance services to the isolated population.

The earthquake is among the most natural disasters in the country, with 6.0 channels at approximately 11:47 pm local time. The earthquake center is located near the borders of the Nanjar and Al -Kunar provinces, about 27 km (about 17 miles) from Jalalabad, the fifth largest city in Afghanistan.

The depth of the earthquake was shallow 8 km (5 miles), making it especially destroyed, and he felt hundreds of kilometers away, including in the capital of Kabul and across the Pakistani border. In the neighboring County County, in addition to the neighboring Lagman and Khyber Bakhtongua in the homes of Pakistan, clay and clay homes have not provided minimal resistance to the movement of the Earth.

According to the Taliban authorities, more than 1,400 dead, and more than 3,100 injuries were confirmed and at least 5400 homes were destroyed. The entire villages flattened in Connar Province were reported, with countless people trapped under the debris remaining.

Rescue operations are impeded through rugged terrain and landslides, which prevented roads in the most affected areas and prompted the authorities to deploy commando units and helicopters for evacuation. The destruction is overwhelming, as the medical supply is not enough, and the transportation of the wounded and the survivors is only possible on foot or by temporary coins.

Eyewitness reports revealed the depth of the disaster. The residents of Dara Nour, near Jalalabad, described the heavy searches for loved ones under the debris, using the bare hands and their hands and any tools they can find to reach the trapped. One of CNN survivors said: “I lost my wife and my son. I am a half -paid and try to get others.”

Ahmedzai, a doctor at Kabul Asia Hospital to the area, told CBS News:

“The destruction is overwhelming. The entire villages have been flattened, and people are still trapped under the rubble of collapsed houses. The roads are blocked, which makes almost impossible to transport supplies or evacuate the wounded.

Rescue efforts are implemented with only basic tools, and this means that bodies and survivors alike are recovered at a very slow pace. Many people were asleep when the earthquake hit, adding to the number of victims where clay and wood homes collapsed. “These are the decisions of life and death during our race to reach people,” said the United Nations -residing coordinator Indika Ratoutat.

Relief groups such as World Vision, Care and Unicf stated that clay and wood structures in many villages, especially in Chawki and Nurgal in Kunar, are simply collapsing, and burial of entire families. Many people who survived the earthquake died later while waiting for the rescue teams, as both terrain and weather – including sudden floods just a few days ago – were assigned to prevent humanitarian efforts.

A BBC report revealed the exceptional difficulties in obtaining information from the earthquake area. Earth collapses have prevented access methods, while infrastructure destruction, including the collapse of communications systems, has left a lot of space. The BBC report said:

“It is difficult to reach these places as in obtaining information. In the previous Afghan earthquakes, the figures of injuries differed with the passage of days, but we can never know the full size of this disaster.”

Seismic earthquakes in Afghanistan because the country is located on top of a series of active rift lines created by the collision of Indian tectonic and rolling paintings. This collision causes severe deformation of the shell, which leads to many major defects, such as the shaman rift system, which passes through eastern Afghanistan and produces large, shallow and destructive earthquakes.

The northeastern and eastern regions of Afghanistan have witnessed shallow earthquakes in recent decades. The nation had fatal earthquakes in 1998 (4000 dead in Talajar Province), 2002 (more than 1000 people in two rivers), 2015 (more than 400 dead), and more recently the 2022 Pactic earthquake (more than 1000 dead).

However, the weakness of Afghanistan for the devastating earthquake is not only a geological source but a social and political source. The vast majority of homes are materials that do not provide protection against seismic shocks. The lack of basic infrastructure, roads, medical facilities and engineering experience itself is a legacy of decades of destruction and non -investment, increases the impact of moderate disasters.

The country's exposure to repeated disasters is inseparable from four decades of war and occupation led by the United States and its allies. American imperialism invaded the country in 2001, launched a 20 -year profession and launched a campaign of bombing, night raids and assassinations that not only killed tens of thousands of civilians, but destroyed the basic infrastructure, health care and agriculture.

The withdrawal of the United States and NATO forces in August 2021 led to an economic crisis amid the intensification of sanctions, isolation and asset officers.

On September 1, 2025 – After a period to the next day of the final American withdrawal – the Trump administration announced that all the remaining American humanitarian aid has stopped to Afghanistan, which already depth the catastrophic situation. It is worth noting that Afghanistan depends on external aid by 80 percent of its budget for schools, hospitals and food distribution.

This made the clay worse, the United States seized more than $ 7 billion in the assets of the central bank in Afghanistan after the Taliban resuming power, freezing the country from the global financial system and causing collective unemployment, hunger and the collapse of public health. The World Food Program and Humanitarian Organizations has repeatedly warned against hunger, worsened by every new disaster.

The international response to the earthquake on Sunday reveals the deadly consequences of American imperialist policy. The Afghans looking for survivors in Nurgal, Konar, Nanjarhar, faces the mine of both the physical destruction caused by the earthquake, as well as the deliberate destruction brought by decades of war, occupation and economic strangulation.

Efforts to provide emergency assistance – with the Taliban authorities, relief groups, and desperate families that require international assistance – are prevented by the broader framework of the political sanctions and control imposed by the imperialist forces.

As of this writing, the United States government has not issued an official statement pledged to help or support Afghanistan after the earthquake. Instead, the US State Department Affairs Office in South and Central Asia has expressed “heart condolences for the Afghan people” through a post on X (previously Twitter).

Meanwhile, Britain has provided a trivial financing package of one million pounds (about $ 1.3 million) to help earthquakes, with money divided between the United Nations Population Fund (UFPA) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Other European countries, which were coordinated through the European Commission, have pledged about one million euros (about $ 1.16 million) in financing humanitarian emergency, as well as tents, clothes, medical supplies and other basic assistance to affected areas.

The earthquake in East Afghanistan is a natural disaster with a huge and accurate scope of the country's criminal inheritance in the country. With the death of the dead and the rescue workers are struggling to reach the destroyed villages of Nangarhar, Konar and beyond, the roots of the disaster lies mainly in the long -term effects of the imperial war, occupation, and deliberate isolation and isolation of the people of Afghanistan to face the branch on its own.

