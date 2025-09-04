



The latest updates from the United Nations evaluation teams, which reached the affected societies in the Gazzi Abad mountain region on foot, confirmed on Tuesday the urgent need to continue the humanitarian response.

“The issue of removing people from the rubble is urgent,” said Salam Al -Jabani of the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, in Kabul. “People say what is needed urgently is people to help us bury and remove the dead.”

Initial reports from the realistic authorities in Afghanistan now indicate that at least 1,400 people were killed and more than 3100 injuries when the earthquake hit six areas north north north -east on Sunday.

The injuries numbers are expected to rise more with the arrival of search and rescue teams to the affected areas, but some remote communities have not yet been reached. Access problems are the result of rocks and landslides resulting from the earthquake and heavy rains in the days before the disaster.

“Our teams were forced to leave their cars and walk two hours to reach Ghaziabad,” said Mr. Al -Jabani. “Other villages from six to seven hours” and still have not reached … not even by local authorities' helicopters.

The communications are also incomplete or not present: “There is one cell tower near a health center, otherwise it is dark,” Al -Jabbani continued.

International response

As part of the international response, the United Nations has sent at least 25 evaluation teams to the affected area and the strengthening of humanitarian flights from Kabul.

For its part, the United Nations Refugee Agency, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, publishes the basic relief elements that transform traction from stocks in Kabul, including tents, blankets and solar lamps.

Immediate priority needs include an emergency shelter, medical supplies, drinking water and emergency food assistance.

But “obtaining medicines is very difficult … they only bring the basics on foot” from the nearest UNICEF hospital, as Mr. Al -Jabbani pointed out.

He added that providing health care is still fragile, as there is a medical staff in a damaged center in Ghaziabad with clear cracks in the walls that people now treat “outside, under the trees”, because they are very afraid of staying inside.

It is understood that thousands of local community members are now rising to the region to help the search and rescue effort, and bring them with water and food. The UNICEF official pointed out that “people in thousands move inside and outside the region.”

Funding deficit crisis

While the immediate focus is to find and help the survivors, financing the deficiency in humanitarian work in and outside Afghanistan has feared that life -saving relief work may be reduced soon.

“[The UN World Food Programme (WFP)] It can only bear the feeding of the earthquake victims for a few other weeks before the financing is depleted; This is not long enough to meet their immediate needs or put them on a way to rebuild their lives, “said the agency in Kabul, John Ilif.

“We need donors to intervene urgently and help us support families that have been destroyed from this tragedy.”

Of the $ 2.4 billion in the necessary funding to support aid and development programs in Afghanistan this year, only 685.8 million dollars were saved by donors, according to the United Nations Coordination Office, OCA.

Rescue workers

The United Nations said that many Afghan women are among the first respondents “working for up to 18 hours a day, as they travel on foot to speak directly with women and girls.”

“It is an exhausting work – it is impossible for them to reach everyone who needs help,” the United Nations special actress, Afghanistan, Susan Ferguson.

The United Nations Agency is already working in the areas affected by the earthquake with partners to assess immediate needs, define cash assistance priorities in emergency situations and distribute basic elements including linoleum, soap fabric and female hygiene products.

“In a context like Afghanistan, it is necessary for women to help women and girls,” Ms. Ferguson, adding that in the Hirat earthquake in 2023, was nearly six people who were killed by women, and about two of three of the injured were women.

“Cultural restrictions can make it difficult for women to reach support and services – as we have seen with Afghan women from Iran and Pakistan,” the United Nations official for women. “Humanitarian women are vital to overcoming these barriers. Without them, many women and girls will lose help in saving life.”

