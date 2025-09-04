



Written by Sayed Hasib and Charlotte Greenfield

Kabul/Mazar Dara, Afghanistan (Reuters) -Rescue workers fought to withdraw bodies from the ruins of homes that were destroyed in Afghanistan earthquakes this week, as time runs out for survivors, who face a dark future with warnings of global aid tools from contrasting window for foods and medicines.

The Taliban administration said that the searches late to Wednesday in the mountainous eastern regions that struck the earthquake, where the bodies were left.

“All that has been destroyed,” said Alie Jean, one of the most affected survivors of Connar.

“Our house has collapsed, and we lost all our property and property. The only remaining things are these clothes on our backs.”

The first earthquake in size 6, which is one of the maximum bloody in Afghanistan in recent years, has launched widespread damage to the provinces of Konar and Nangarhar on Sunday, when it was hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

A second earthquake caused 5.5 on Tuesday in a state of panic and rescue efforts clips, as the rocks were sent to the bottom of the mountains and cut roads to the villages in remote areas.

The authorities said that about 3,400 others were wounded and more than 6,700 homes were destroyed. The United Nations has warned that the outcome may rise with people who are still trapped under the rubble as time ran out of the survivors.

The relief group said the humanitarian needs are “vast and growing quickly.”

“Up to 84,000 people directly and indirectly, with the displacement of thousands,” he added, citing the initial numbers.

The entire families have been eliminated in some villages in Connar Province. Survivors who desperately search for a family member tube, carried bodies on woven and graves dug with choices waiting for aid to arrive.

The photos were shown from Reuters TV trucks, some of which are loaded with flour bags and other men who suffer from ships, traveling to remote villages on the upper slopes. The authorities also collected dozens of commandos in the sites where helicopters could not land.

Rescue and relief resources are narrow in the 42 million Asian country, crushed by war, poverty and shrinking aid, as the harsh weather is an additional challenge.

US President Donald Trump's funding discounts on foreign aid and donor frustration with Taliban's restrictions towards women and restrictions on relief workers, increased the isolation of Afghanistan.

The World Health Organization referred to a $ 3 million financing gap, saying it was important to preserve medicines, shock tools and basic commodities flowing amid increasing demand.

John Elif, the president of her country, Reuters said on Wednesday that the United Nations Food Program has funding and shares to support survivors for only four weeks.

Jacobo Caridy, his counterpart in the Norwegian Refugee Council, has called for the long -term progress, and exceeds life -saving relief to ensure an opportunity for Afghan in the future beyond the permanent emergency.

“The earthquake should be a blatant reminder: Afghanistan cannot be left to face one crisis after the other,” he added.

(Sayed Haseeb's reports in the Dara Mazar, Mohamed Younis Yuar in Kabul, Charlotte Greenfield and Saeed Shah in Islamabad; Sweetho Gangouli wrote; edited by Clarence Fernandez)

