



Mandalay, Myanmar – Thae Mama Swe stood over a pile of the rubble of the earthquake in monsoon rain while watching the excavator below the concrete and the reinforcing park, while the second machine was swept away from the debris away.

It has been a daily ritual for the 47 -year -old sewing for five months, since an earthquake of 7.7 vehicles in Myanmar, dropping an apartment and a 10 -storey office building with her son inside. Nearly 200 bodies were recovered from the site, including seven last week, but not for it.

She said, “If possible, I will share my life for it.”

The March 28 disaster that killed more than 3,800 people revealed that Myanmar was already mired in a civil war, as armed militias and democratic forces are fighting the military -led government and which seized power from the democratically elected government in Aung San Suk in 2021.

During a rare trip to the disaster area, the Associated Press recently witnessed a country working to rebuild roads, temples, hospitals, schools and government buildings necessary for a community to work, with no deadly division that tears the nation.

The AP army allowed reporting the damage of the earthquake in the capital, NayPyitaw, and in the second largest city in the country, Mandalay-both domains under its control. The official actors accompanied the team to all sites.

All parties announced the ceasefire immediately after the earthquake, but the fighting never stopped.

Tom Andrews, a non -specific human rights expert in Myanmar, said the military air strikes and artillery attacks continued, including civil targets and in areas affected by the earthquake. The attacks have slowed down or stopped the delivery of humanitarian aid to many areas. Meanwhile, the rebels attacked the army.

Even before the earthquake, the United Nations estimated that more than 3.5 million people had been displaced from their homes due to fighting, and about 20 million needed help. Now, five months later, the army continues to restrict aid to external areas, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in this week's report.

Andrews said: “The military council must stop killing people,” Andrews said. “And they need to stop obstructing help.”

The authorities deny that the army, known as Tatmadaw, carries any help and confirms that any air strikes in response to attacks by militia groups.

“We only do so in self -defense when the enemy comes and attacks us,” Zao Ton Ou, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar, told AP outside the ministry building, who was severely damaged in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Myanmar, who was damaged in the occurrence of severe damage to the earthquake.

Many relief organizations that operate inside Myanmar and which need the system permission to get there to comment on the situation.

The destruction of infrastructure, such as roads and bridges, added to the challenge of bringing aid to the worst areas. Hospitals, schools, places of worship and other societal buildings were damaged or destroyed, leaving some places that people can search for.

Along the main highway from the largest city in the country, Yangon, to Mandalay, the temples full of panels and sections tied to the sidewalk are a permanent reminder of the destructive power of the earthquake. Military engineers set up temporary bridges to allow traffic to pass through the rivers in which the extensions were destroyed. The damaged bridges that remain in place are fixed.

Violence is never far away, as pro -democracy forces attack the road even after the earthquake.

Through the Mandalay region, nearly 29,000 homes, 5,000 Buddhist pigoda and 43 bridges were destroyed, either completely or partially, according to official statistics.

Myanmar continues to trade with China, Russia and others, but Western sanctions have harmed an economy that is already struggling. This means that the authorities have less means at their disposal of rebuilding while continuing to defuse supplies and equipment.

The recent discounts on foreign aid were also left by the administration of US President Donald Trump, United Nations organizations and other groups working inside Myanmar, which are fighting to meet the humanitarian needs.

Andrews said that the lack of US logistical assistance was especially sharp, including transferring aid and heavy equipment to remote areas. In the past, this assistance was routine.

In the parliament complex in NayPyitaw, up to 500 people, day and night, seven days a week, in the five most important buildings that were damaged. The crews fix the collapsed ceilings and walls and equip the foundations so that they are useable in time for the elections prescribed at the end of December. A scaffold fills full rooms.

It is considered that it is important to a symbol that the main parliamentary buildings are ready for new legislators to gather in their first session. Critics say the elections are a trick to normalize the military acquisition, and many opposition organizations, including armed resistance groups, said they will try to leave.

In the wake of the dissolution of the National Democracy Party in Suu Kyi, who won the victory of the ground collapse in 2020, the opposition cannot be considered fair or active. The army seized power before Nild began in its second term.

The National Unity Government, which was established by the elected lawmakers who were prevented from participating their seats, did not respond to the request for comment.

Elsewhere in the capital, there are a difference of about 40 workers, especially women, to a large extent by repairing roads in about ten locations. Workers carry baskets of large stones on their heads, shoulders and emptying them to form the foundation, followed by many gravel covered with asphalt.

With the progress of reconstruction, officials say Myanmar needs help from other countries with experience in building seismic buildings.

“The country can build a flexible society” so that “future generations will not be easily destroyed.”.

On the location of one of the largest hospitals in the capital, nothing remains but rust reinforcing, plastic tubes and concrete, which are sorted into piles to be transferred. Hospital beds and furniture are being stacked under a shelter for the potential re -use, but the project, Thin Thin Swe, said that it was not yet clear whether the OTTARA Thairi Hospital will be rebuilt.

The 47-year-old girl lost two friends-hospital accountant and pharmacy-when the main lobby wandered.

“I still pray for them every day,” she said.

At the site where the son of Thai Mama Soy worked, Mandalay Kiao Ko Ko Fire, the recovery work was difficult for his teams, especially when they encountered the bodies of children, who “could be relatives of my relatives or family members.”

While she watched the slow recovery voltage, Thae Mama Swe spoke about the guilt she felt due to the death of her son because he was only working in the building that collapsed because she encouraged him to return to Mandalay. Its greatest hope is to restore his body, which is an essential part of Buddhist religious rituals.

She said, “I will not give up hope for that.” “Then his soul will be free, and I can live in peace.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/ap-visit-myanmar-highlights-struggle-rebuild-after-earthquake-125244807 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos