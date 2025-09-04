



Scientists use artificial intelligence to understand the escalating disorders in Camp Fleejri in Italy, a volcanic area that includes hundreds of thousands of people.

Like setting the camera lens so that it becomes a clear fog image, the new approach makes it possible for researchers to determine earthquakes that previous tools cannot choose from huge groups of seismic monitoring data.

The research, which is the cooperation between Stanford University, the National Institute of Geophysics and Barakin (Ingv) – Great Visoviano, and the University of Napoli Federico II, reveals four times the number of earthquakes that previous tools discovered and discovered in the past.

People are swimming near the Bea Beach, Bozwoli in Camp Fleejri, Italy. Solfata and Fumarulic field in the background. (Credit Photo: Xing Tan)

You can help researchers know the location of the error and its length – the distance between two masses of rocks that move and cause earthquakes – determining the range of future earthquakes. This information is very important to inform the population and urban cities of potential risks and mitigation options.

The study, published in Science on September 4, is used by the AI ​​model created in Stanford to provide an accurate location for earthquakes and size information in the recent near time. According to researchers, the promising results of Campi Flegrei indicate that the system can be adapted to improve the understanding of other areas with seismic surveillance systems, such as Santorini, Greece, which has seen a long swarm at the beginning of the year. Source of an earthquake during the sudden and intense seismic activity is very important to effectively respond to emergency situations.

“This time, this is the most important thing in this study: this ability to obtain a clear vision that works now,” said Greg Peruza, a professor of geophysics at the College of Sustainability in the study. “Ingv is now running the tool as they need, so it must be useful for the scientific response and the general response in the end if something changes.”

History of disorders

Campi Flegrei is an active volcano located within the densely densely populated napoli area. This volcanic region, which includes more than 500,000 people, has seen rings of turmoil dating back to the late 1950s. The last period of disturbances began in 2005, with a significant increase in earthquakes in 2018, including five earthquakes above the size of 4 in the first eight months of 2025. The new research expands earthquake registered by the monitoring stations from 2022 to 2025 from about 12,000 to more than 54,000 earthquakes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sustainability.stanford.edu/news/ai-model-reveals-hidden-earthquake-swarms-and-faults-italys-campi-flegrei The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos