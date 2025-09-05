



The American Geological Survey reported that moderate earthquakes struck eastern Afghanistan on Thursday.

5.6 earthquake was registered about 22 miles west west of the blockage, and the size of 4.5 tremors hit about 15 miles northeast of Jalalabad.

Both were shallow earthquakes, according to USGs, and the devastating size followed 6.0 tremors on Monday that killed more than 2,200 people.

Why do it matter

Afghanistan recovered from the devastating earthquake earlier in the week, which left hundreds of dead and many injured. Satellite photos showed the buildings that were reduced to the rubble, as many societies were cut off from ways that would have enabled faster response times than emergency crews.

Late Thursday, a 5.6 earthquake shook Jalalabad in Nangarhar Province, which is located in the south of the most difficult province of Connar, although there are no immediate reports on losses or damage.

There was also an earthquake of 4.5 water registered in a similar area. The province is located near the border with Pakistan.

Afghanistan earthquake.

The earthquake, which struck East Afghanistan earlier this week, was the center of mile near the Nurgal area of ​​Connar-which is located about 22 miles west southwest of Asad and 15 miles east northeast of Jalalabad.

Previous estimates said about 1,400 people were killed in previous earthquakes. Taliban spokesman, Hamdallah Firat, said on Thursday that the updated death toll was 2205 and that search and rescue efforts are continuing.

“Tents were created for people, first aid and emergency supplies were delivered.”

Eliminating terrain hinders relief efforts. The Taliban authorities have deployed helicopters and the Airdroped army commandos to help the survivors. He reported relief workers for hours to reach the villages that were cut off due to the landslides and rock.

Funding discounts have an effect on response. The Norwegian Refugee Council said he had less than 450 employees in Afghanistan, while he had 1100 in 2023, the date of the country's last earthquake. The council had only one warehouse there is still an emergency stock.

The Minister of State in Qatar for International Cooperation, Maryam Bint Ali bin Nasser Al -Misanad, arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to supervise the delivery of aid to the earthquake victims.

She is the first minister to visit Afghanistan on a humanitarian mission since the Taliban seized power in 2021, and the first high -ranking foreign official to travel there since the earthquake.

Relief organizations describe the latest catastrophe as a crisis. Afghanistan was already struggling with drought, weak economy and the last return of about two million Afghans from neighboring countries.

What people say

“We will need to buy goods as soon as we get funding, it will take possible weeks, and people now need,” Maysam Shafi, the calling advisor and advocacy of the Norwegian Refugee Council in Afghanistan, told Associated Press.

What next

The officials have not yet announced any known injuries related to Thursday's earthquakes. Efforts were continuing to recover from previous disasters.

Update 04/04/25 4:18 PM ET: This article was updated with additional information.

