The earthquake has passed deeply under the community of Saint Louis early on Friday morning





Did you feel it? The earthquake occurred more than 10 miles under Fenton.

Fenton, Mo.

The American Geological Reception confirmed that an earthquake of 2.4 has occurred more than 10 miles under the community south of Saint -Louis at approximately 5:30 am, the earthquake occurred about a week after an earthquake of 1.7 about 137 miles south near the Bertrand community.

Unlike the small earthquake, an earthquake occurred on Friday morning to the far north of the seismic zone in the new Madrid, which is a series of defects, or fractures between two blocks of rocks, which pass up to the bottom of the Mississippi Valley and have a centuries -old seismic activity. The region was also also the center of the unfounded conspiracy theories.

On Friday morning an earthquake is not considered a “hair” earthquake, or an earthquake that people feel, according to USGs. The size of the earthquake is determined by “size”, the amount of energy issued by an earthquake in its source, “intensity”, or the effects of shaking on people and structures. Unlike the size, the density can vary greatly from one place to another for any specific earthquake. The values ​​of intensity are usually, but not always, higher in terms of the earthquake arose and its decrease with the distance from the source.

“Usually, people are useful that they feel earthquakes larger than 3.0,” said USGs officials on the Internet investigation site. “The volume of the earthquake and the site and the depth of excessive conditions in the soil determines the extent of any large -scale event.”

Because of a classification of less than 3.0 degrees for an earthquake on Friday, and the fact that this happened 10 miles underground, many people did not feel any shaking.

However, one of the messengers in the Fenton Fire Protection area told 5 on Friday that they heard something that they believed was a major rupture of water or thunder at that time.

USGs officials recommend that people close to a scaling earthquake to reports to “Have you felt it?” Web page, even if they don't feel an earthquake. The responses fill the gaps between the tools that record vibration and contribute to more complete earthquake assessments.

