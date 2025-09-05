Today, the World Health Organization (WHO) has published updated editions of its models of essential drugs (EML) and essential drugs for children (EMLC), adding new treatments for different types of cancer and diabetes with associated chamberbits such as obesity. Drugs for cystic fibrosis, psoriasis, hemophilia and disorders are associated with blood, among other supplements.

Who EML and EMLC include medicines for priority health needs of the population. They have been adopted in over 150 countries, serving as a basis for procurement in the public sector, drug supply and health insurance, compensation schemes. Audits indicate 24th Edition WHO -A EML and 10th EMLC edition.

“The new editions of essential drugs indicate a significant step towards spreading access to new drugs with proven clinical advantages with great potential for global influence on public health,” said Dr. Yukiko Nakatana, Assistant Director of Health Systems, Access and Data.

Launched in 1977. Mostly to promote a better approach to medicines in developing countries, the WHO models have become a reliable tool for global policies for decisions related to selection and universal drug covering within all health systems.

The WHO Committee has examined 59 applications to select and use essential drugs, including 31 proposals to add new medicines or classes of medicine. As a result, EMLC has added 20 new drugs to EML and 15, along with the new indications of use for seven products that are already drinkable. Updated lists now include a total of 523 essential drugs for adults and 374 for children, which reflects the linose public health needs.

Cancer drugs

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, demanding almost 10 million lives each year and is responsible for almost one of the three early deaths from unprotected diseases. Cancer treatments have been the main focus of the WHO EML in the last decade. Since cancer drugs today are accounting for about half of all new drug approval by regulatory agencies, the expert committee applies strict criteria to recommend only those therapies offering the greatest clinical benefit. As a result, few approved cancer drugs are included-just those proven to extend their lives at least 4-6 months.

Seven applications that include 25 cancer drugs are estimated. As part of wider efforts to reduce the inequality in cancer care, the Committee recommended an increase in approaches to the inhibitors of the PD-1/PD-L1 immune point inhibitors, the classes of the immunotherapy of the body's immune system to recognize the cancer of the cancer more effectively. Pembrolyizumab was added to the EML as a monotherapy of the first line for metastatic cervical cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer and metastatic non-macar lung cancer. For the latter, the atezolizumab and cemiplimab are included as therapeutic alternatives.

The Committee also considered several strategies that were recommended to experts- Are reported by cancer experts – aimed at improving approaching and accessibility of cancer treatment. He confirmed the strategies of clinical and health systems based on evidence, including approaches to dose optimization, to improve access. The committee emphasized that although the reform of the health system requires the time and effect of the Government, clinical strategies can be implemented immediately to bring faster benefits, especially in the settings of limited resources.

Medicines for diabetes and obesity

Diabetes and obesity are two of the most urgent health challenges that the world is facing today. Over 800 million people live with diabetes in 2022 and half is not treated. At the same time, more than a billion people around the world affect obesity, and rates grow especially fast in countries with low and medium income. These two conditions are closely related and can lead to serious health problems, including heart disease and kidney failure.

WHO Committee examined strong scientific evidence showing that a group of medicines called receptors such as glucagon similar to peptide-1 (GLP-1) can help people with diabetes type 2 of the type 2 of the heart or kidney disease-in the blood of blood sugar, reducing the risk of heart and kidney. early death.

GLP-1 AGONISTS OF RECEPTORS-SEMAGLUTID, DULAGLUTID AND LIRAGLUTID-I insulinotropic agonist GLP-1/glucose receptor, double receptors (GIP) agonist, added to EML. They are used as a therapy to lower adult glucose with type 2 diabetes with a determined cardiovascular disease or chronic kidney disease and obesity (defined as a body mass index (BMI) ≥ 30kg/m2). This provides clear guidelines for countries where patients can most benefit from these therapies.

High medicines such as semaglutides and thyrzepatide limit access to these drugs. Priority to those who would benefit the most, encouraging generic competition to reduce the price and enable these treatments in primary care – especially in insufficient areas – they are key to expanding approaches and improvement of health outcomes. Who will continue to monitor the development, support the strategies of fair prices and help countries to improve access to these life -changing treatments.

“A large share of non -stupid consumption of non -propelled diseases goes to medication, including those who are classified as essential and, in principle, should be financially available to everyone,” said DeusDedit Mubangiza, who is the director of politics and standards for medicines and health products. “Reaching a fair approach to essential drugs requires a coherent response from the health care system aided by strong political will, multisector cooperation and programs aimed at people who leave no one.”

More details about the recommendations of the expert committee, describing the accessories, changes and removal of medicines and formulations, and the decisions that the drugs are not recommended are available in the summary of the executive government here.

Meeting of the 25th WHO Expert Committee for Selection and Using Essential Medicines was held at the Whoh headquarters in Geneva in Switzerland, from May 5 to May 9, 2025. The expert committee considered a total of 59 applications, assessing scientific evidence on the effectiveness of each medicine, comparative costs and total cost effectiveness. The Committee also considered proposals that relate to the definitions and updates of conscious (approaches, viewing, reserve) of the classification of antibiotics.

Model lists are updated every two years by the expert committee, consisting of recognized experts from the academic community, research and medical and pharmaceutical professions, in order to get rid of new health challenges, priority to determine highly effective therapies and improve accessible approach.