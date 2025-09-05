



Small cakes, big questions

“A 1.6-magnitude earthquake and we will not discover it without intensifying our sensor network in Northland that occurred in 2022-23. Northland regions now have the intensity of the network comparable to the eastern coast (the splitting area of ​​Hananji) every year.

Since the publication of this network, six earthquakes have been discovered in Nortland, or about two years a year.

“This is not because of the lack of an attempt,” Taylor said, adding that the earthquake gives some new insight about the wrong mistakes in Northland.

“The earthquake tells us that just because you are far from the boundaries of the painting, it does not mean that there is no stress that accumulates in the crust.”

Taylor said that Earth science does not classify New Zealand any mistakes in Northland as active, but there are many mistakes in Northland from when it was active about 10 million years ago.

“The errors were developed and then the pressure was absorbed, like what happens on the eastern coast today. Perhaps this earthquake occurred in one of the old mistakes or somewhere in the shell.”

Despite the earthquake this week, the risk of an earthquake has not changed significantly.

“We expect earthquakes everywhere, and this only reminds us that it can happen in Nortland, as happened in 1963-1964 about Mangoinoi and Piria West and Angaroa, when she produced a period of seismic size -4.8 and many smaller earthquakes.

He said he is looking forward, that it is likely that the small earthquakes resulting from many old errors in Northland will continue.

“More earthquakes will happen in Northland, but I expect the last 80 years to last for at least a few millions. Unfortunately, this does not mean a larger earthquake than we saw is not possible.”

“There are many old defects in Northland, and as the last earthquake showed, there is still enough stress in the crust to break it. The good news is that it may take a long time before such an earthquake occurs, if that happens.”

Why is Northand different

Nortland distance from the boundaries of the painting is what distinguishes it from other parts of the country more active than seismic.

Taylor said: “Northand is somewhat” everything “in all events, especially in the far north, because pressure and extension of the painting of the painting is absorbed elsewhere.”

He said that people in the region should be more aware of the risks of the earthquake, despite the low activity of the region.

“It is something that everyone should be aware of and know what to do in an earthquake and what they might need the following time.”

Duclotating, coverage and nodes during a large earthquake, Taylor advised.

If it is long or strong, decline, the official advice indicates.

If you are near the coast or lake and feel a strong earthquake that makes it difficult to stand up or a weak earthquake that lasts a minute or more, then immediately move to the nearest high or internal floor as possible, outside the evacuation areas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/northland-age/news/rare-northland-quake-sparks-curiosity-about-regional-seismic-risk/X4TMS4C3SBDIRFEHP3NVJYEZXQ/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos