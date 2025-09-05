



Open this image at the exhibition:

Afghans discussed the remains of damaged homes, after earthquakes in Nurgal Province in Konar Province, in eastern Afghanistan, on September 4, 2025.- AFP/Getty Images

The Canadian government provides $ 3 million in humanitarian assistance to help people directly affected by recent earthquakes in eastern Afghanistan.

Randeb Sarai, Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Development, announced on Friday, saying that the money will be allocated to organizations working within the country.

The World Food Program will be granted $ 1.3 million to increase its response, which includes food supplies and logistical services, according to a statement announced by financing.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross is allocated one million dollars.

Poor muddling is cut off in Afghanistan's rescue efforts, where the number of dead people of the earthquake exceeds 1400

Also, Care Canada and ISLAMIC RELIEF Canada will receive $ 350,000 for biomusive assistance support, including clean water, sanitation, emergency shelter, non -food basic materials and health services. These funds will be provided through the Canadian Humanitarian Fund, which is run by the non -profit humanitarian alliance.

Besides $ 3 million, Mr. Saray announced that Canada will save more than $ 36 million as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in 2025 through partners in the United Nations, the Red Cross and other NGO partners.

Mr. Saray said in the statement: “I feel deep sadness from the tragic loss in life and the wide destruction caused by the earthquake in Afghanistan. My heart goes out to all the affected.” “Millions of people in the country were already facing a deadly humanitarian crisis, and additional support in Canada will help respond to their increasing needs.”

Providing assistance to Afghanistan may be difficult because the country is governed by the Taliban, which has been included as a terrorist organization under the criminal law in Canada.

Canadian law prohibits the government from providing money to the listed terrorist entities, but Utawa can allow the exceptions of humanitarian assistance in areas controlled by terrorist organizations.

Shanti Kosino, spokesman for Mr. Sarai, said earlier this week that Canada did not provide aid to Taliban, but in the past she worked through humanitarian organizations on the ground in Afghanistan.

The first earthquake this week struck on Sunday with a size of 6, causing widespread damage and destruction in the eastern provinces in Konar and Nanjarhar. Another earthquake occurred from 5.5 on Tuesday.

Later, two final tremors in the same area were struck about 12 hours. The first, on Thursday, reached 6.2. The German Earth Science Research Center said that the Friday earthquake, which amounted to 5.4 degrees, shook the southeast at a depth of 10 km.

The survivors of an earthquake wrestled with the mountainous province of Konar in Afghanistan with a devastating loss after the disaster killed more than 1,400 people and thousands of homes collapsed.

Reuters

On Thursday, the Taliban administration estimated that earthquakes caused 2,205 deaths and 3640 injuries. On Wednesday, UNICEF estimated that nearly half a million people were affected, with about half of them children.

Globe and Mail relief workers said that earthquakes occurred in a far part and mountains of Afghanistan, which made rescue efforts and human efforts very difficult.

Samira Sayed Al -Rahman, a Canadian director of Save the Children International in Afghanistan, went to Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, and some of the most affected areas in Konar.

She said, she said she spoke to many women in the organization's health facility, which she told “the most horrific stories.”

“Every single woman has lost multiple children in the earthquake,” she said in an interview on Thursday morning from Kabul. “The rest of their children are terrified, because every 20 minutes there was a bewildering shock that was happening.”

She said families are now outdoors in the open air. They are afraid to enter any of the remaining few structures due to the frequency of shiny tremors.

Earthquakes are just another chapter in the difficulties faced by Afghanistan, which Mrs. Sayed Rahman described “one of the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.”

More than two million Afghans have been returned from Iran and Pakistan so far this year, according to the United Nations. Mrs. Sayed Rahman said that this sparked an economic crisis in some societies – while others in the country face dryness or clear floods.

She said that even before the revenues, nearly 28 million people needed urgent humanitarian assistance.

She said, “I am unable because we are dealing with a crisis only after the crisis.” “We have seen tremendous discounts on Afghanistan's foreign assistance this year. This means that our ability to respond when emergency situations occur is limited.”

Mrs. Sayyid Al -Rahman said that people will need long -term support, as many have lost their livelihoods.

“These are societies that depend on agriculture and livestock,” she said. “Everyone you spoke to almost, all of his walking was killed in the earthquake.”

Daniel Timmi, head of communications and calling for UNICEF, said that the logistical challenges mean that his health teams carry heavy loads on their shoulders, or using donkeys.

He said: “When such something happens in Japan or in Türkiye, you see a professional rescue immediately. Unfortunately, in Afghanistan, this is not very developed.” Families [are] Drilling their loved ones with their bare hands. “

With reports from Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-canada-afghanistan-earthquake-humanitarian-assistance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos