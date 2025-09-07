



At his home in Jalalabad, about 50 kilometers from the earthquake center, Dr. Sahak and his wife from their bedroom stormed to find their eight children already in the hallway.

“I immediately thought about Hirat,” the Afghan doctor told me in the late 1940s, referring to the earthquakes that destroyed the western province of the country in 2023. “I can say that the effect will be huge as well.”

Among the citizens of the Jalalabad region, it was known directly what this new catastrophe means for the northeast of the country, where all the families extending under the same ceiling live in remote locations that are difficult to reach.

Within seconds, their homes built from clay and loose stones will collapse. The roads will disappear under the rubble. Families will be buried alive while sleeping.

First calls

D. Sahak, which leads the Global Emergency Office (the World Health Organization), immediately turns into the WhatsApp health group, a subject linking hospitals, clinics and relief institutions throughout the region.

Reports began to flow from Asadabad, the capital of the neighboring County County, which is a more difficult area affected along the Pakistani border. There, the earthquake felt very strongly, informed by the city's main hospital. Some population is likely to be injured.

By one in the morning, calls became more urgent: “We have received multiple injuries from different regions and the situation is not good. If possible, give us support!”

Monsoon wind race

Dr. Sahak asked his team from the World Health Organization to meet him in the organization's warehouse in Jalalabad. While he and his colleagues went to the dark, the rain began to fall – the monsoon winds that complicate everything, from the helicopter falling to ambulance, in the early hours of the response.

Soon, we decide the aid pipeline in place. A truck was loaded with the medical supplies at Who's Depot, and then transported at Jalalabad Airport, five kilometers away, before the Ministry of Defense helicopter lifted platforms towards the Nurgal County – the earthquake center, in the middle of the road between Assad Abad and Jal Gallbad.

“Fortunately, we were able to quickly reach the most affected areas,” said Dr. Sahaak.

On September 2, 2025, Dr. Abdel Matin Sahak and his team visited a hospital in Konar Province to monitor emergency healthcare services for people affected by the earthquake.

In the Nurgal area

His first field team reached only four people: himself, technical advisor, a pivotal point in emergency situations and a security assistant.

Within hours, they tied in Afghan partners from two local NGOs, who collected a force of 18 doctors, nurses and pharmacists – “six of them are doctors and midwives.” On that first day, which managed to air 23 metric tons of medicine to the Nurgal area.

Meanwhile, climbing figures continued. “There was news stating that 500, perhaps 600 people died. There were thousands of injuries and destroyed thousands of houses,” Dr. Sahak recalls.

After five days, the official fees are more amazing: more than 2,200 dead, 3640 injuries, and 6700 damaged homes.

He and his team arrived in the Nurgal area on Monday afternoon on a armored vehicle. “Many roads were closed because large stones were falling from the mountains,” he said. On the corridors that remained open, the crowds slowed the traffic – thousands of civilians who rushed, most of them on foot, to help the victims.

“Where is my child?”

Once you got there, Dr. Sahhak, a experienced humanitarian factor, was not ready for the size of the destruction. He said: “We saw bodies on the street. They were waiting for people to come to bury them.” Save the volunteer rescuers from the neighboring areas to remove the rubble, carry the injured, and tend to the dead.

Among the survivors of a 60 -year -old man named Muhammad, his house was destroyed.

I could not bear this man in the eyes. He was tearing

Dr. Sahhak said: “He had a total of 30 family members who lived with him … 22 of them died in the earthquake.” “This was shocking to me. I couldn't bear to look at this man in the eyes. He was tearing.”

At the local clinic, its walls dealt with tremors, as the medical staff treated a high number of patients under the tents that were placed abroad.

Dr. Sahak met a woman with multiple wounds – pelvic break, head shock, and broken ribs. She struggled to breathe and could not stop crying. He recalls, “I continued to say:” Where is my child! I need my child! Please bring me my child! “Then temporarily stop.” No, no, she lost her child. All her family. “

On September 2, 2025, Dr. Abdel Matin Sahak and his team, the World Health Organization, visited the regional hospital in Assad Abad, in the province of Konar, to monitor emergency healthcare services for people affected by the earthquake.

Women on the front lines

In a country with strict sex rules governing public life, the earthquake briefly collapsed barriers.

“On the first few days, everyone – men and women – saved people,” said Dr. Sahak. Doctors and midwives can still work in Afghanistan, but only if she is accompanied by hospitals by a male relative. Female patients did not see the care as well.

In the first few days, everyone – men and women – saved people

He added that the deepest crisis is the exit of professionals since the Taliban returned in 2021. “Most specialized doctors, especially women, left the country … We have difficulty

The effect reached his home. His eldest daughter was in her fifth year from the Faculty of Medicine in Kabul when the new authorities prevented women from higher education.

“Now unfortunately, she is at home,” he said. “She cannot do anything; there is no chance for her education.”

Family fear

From the beginning, the World Health Organization mission was to keep clinics by providing technical guidance, medical supplies and clear instructions. This also means providing words of encouragement to medical employees. Dr. Sahaak recalls: “We told them:” You are heroes! “Dr. Sahak remembers.

While he was chanting local doctors, his family in Jalal Abad was concerned about illness, following the news. He spent a profession in managing hospitals and driving emergency responses throughout Afghanistan, but this disaster was struck close to the house.

On that first night, when he finally returned to his wife and children, it was his 85 -year -old mother who received him first. He said: “I embraced me for more than 10 minutes.”

He gently scolded him and tried to make him prepare that he would not return to the affected areas. But in the poor eastern regions of Nurgal, Choukai, Dara-Nour and Lingar, tens of thousands of people depended on those who survived. The next morning, he returned to the road.

On September 2, 2025, Dr. Abdel Metin Sahak and his team met with the World Health Organization team, at the Regional Hospital of Corruption, in the province of Konar, who lost all members of their families in the earthquake, on August 31, 2025.

Professor's book for life and death

By Friday afternoon, when I spoke to him, I told the numbers mentioned in the book of Dr. Sahak, the emergency story: 46 metric tons of the medical supplies provided; More than 15,000 bottles of lactate, glucose and sodium chloride distributed – intravenous fluids for shocks and dehydration; And 17 of the monitoring division that was published to track the spread of the disease, which the agency expects soon due to the destruction of drinking water sources and sewage systems.

Who asked 4 million dollars to provide healthy interventions to save life and expand mobile health services. About 800 embarrassing patients have already been transferred to the hospital in Jalalabad. Others were transferred to the regional hospital in Assad Abad, which was visited by Dr. Sahak and his team on Tuesday.

Mother's words

Outside the health facility, they noticed that two survivors lead from the sun to a narrow strip of shade along the wall – an older woman and her daughter, both of whom are two recently, and both alone.

They were alive, but the 13 members of their families died

Dr. Sahak said: “They were alive, but the remaining 13 family members died.” No one left to collect them. A daughter, in her twenties, seemed destroyed: “She was not able to speak.” Tears flow on her face.

He moved by their ordeal, Dr. Sahaak asked the hospital to keep them in a bed for a week or two. The director agreed. That night, I came home, the scene narrated to his family. “They were all crying, and they could not have dinner,” he said. By that time, even his mother no longer begged him to stay.

“Please go there and support people,” I told him.

