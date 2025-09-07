



The disaster, which struck the province of Connar, killed more than 2,200 people and hit more than 3,600 people, destroying a poor mountainous area as the borders of the roads increased.

Bibi Aisha, a 19 -year -old Afghan woman, told her experience in the New York Times. The rescuers arrived in her village 36 hours after the earthquake, but it was not any of the women. While men and children were quickly evacuated, Aisha and other women and girls were marginalized, some of them bleeding. “They gathered us in a corner and forgot about us,” she said, noting that no person has provided help or examined their needs.

By Thursday, four days after the earthquake, none of the female workers arrived, leaving Aisha and her three -year -old son to spend three nights in the open air. “God has saved me and my son,” I told The Outlet, but I realized that night that being a woman here means that we are always the last thing that can be seen. “

Tehzibullah Muhazab, a 33 -year -old volunteer candidate in the village of Mazar Dara in Kunar, told the New York Times that male rescuers have hesitated to liberate women trapped under the rubble, leaving them waiting for female help from other villages. “I felt that women were not visible,” he said.

In cases where women died, male rescuers avoided contact with the skin by dragging their bodies through their clothes if there was no male relative. Hamid Badshash, a resident of Konar, told the Daily Telegraph newspaper that the injured women had left under the collapsed buildings, as the male rescue teams visited the behavior.

It also described women who only flee the earthquake to return to the mandatory veil, and risk their lives with the collapse of buildings. He said: “I heard that women are returning to find the veil after escaping from the earthquake, just to end up the trapped.”

One of the rescuers in the village of Demberae Telegraph told the matter that it took 20 hours to reach the area, where a woman hid behind the broken walls when seeing a male team. “We are not allowed to speak with or interact with women because the law prevents her. Even touching a dead woman has consequences,” he explained.

At Jalalabad Hospital, doctors in the Telegraph admitted that male employees refused to treat women in the first earthquake hours, and a local source said that at least three women carried at least due to the lack of medical staff.

Since the control of Afghanistan in 2021, the Taliban have imposed strict Islamic restrictions, especially on women, unlike previous promises of moderation. Women are prevented from education after the age of six, and they cannot travel away without a male relative, and they are excluded from most jobs.

Only a few women work in external aid rescue teams, and even prohibited men touching men in disaster areas. Since last year, women have also been banned from medical studies, which limits their access to health care with the growth of male doctors.

These policies, rooted in the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic law, have multiplied the challenges facing women in the wake of the earthquake, which highlighted a terrible humanitarian crisis.

