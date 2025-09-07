The subsequent vibrators are expected to continue in Johur: Metmanaysia





Petaling Jaya – Wireless tremors may continue to influence the old rift line until all the energy is fired along the entire rift line.

General Manager Mohamed Hisham Mohamed Anab said that a series of recent tremors in the southern Johour may be attributed to the relevant rift line, which has not yet reached balance.

“While Segamat is a completely distance from excavation, it is believed that the connection of the rift continues underground and works as a weak area in the Earth's crust.

Dr. Hisham told the star: “The earthquakes were the result of the pressure of the regional cortex plate that disrupted the balance of the Earth's crust in the peninsula in Malaysia to the point of reactivating the old rift area,” adding that “wireless tremors will usually reduce once the site reaches balance.”

The state witnessed at least five tremors in Sigamat, Johor, starting from the first at 6.13 am on August 24 with a size of 4.1, followed by one on August 27 (3.2), August 28 (2.5), August 29 (3.4) and August 30 (2.7).

Another weak earthquake was discovered near Sri Midan, Barrett Solong, Johor, on September 3, with a height of 2.9 degrees.

Before the last tremors, Johur has not experienced any earthquakes since 1874, according to Dr. Hisham. He said that most of the tremors on the peninsula are generally the result of strong earthquakes in Sumatra, Indonesia.

He added that most of the earthquakes on the peninsula do not exceed 5.0 degrees and that the risk of a very large earthquake.

Dr. Hisham repeated the administration's commitment to continue to monitor the situation and launch information from time to time.

“The tremors were in the flowers weak, and it is not expected that any major effect is expected.

“However, the audience should always remain cautious and indicate official information from the administration,” he said. Star News Network/Asia

