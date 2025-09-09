



An earthquake was felt 2.6 in parts of MAPLE RIDGE on Monday evening, and the event selections say it is rare but he has not heard of it.

The earthquake struck at 9:28 pm, about 16 km northeast of Maple Ridge, in a mountainous area near Lake Alwait.

Canada's natural resources have received several reports of people feeling the earthquake in Maple Ridge. Seismic analyst Christopher Boutcher said it is expected that there will be an earthquake of this size, due to its proximity to the populated areas.

“Beyond the shaking, which would have been somewhat abbreviated, could not have felt away from it and certainly would not cause any harm,” he said.

Potcher said that earthquakes of this size are common throughout the coast, but they are rare in these interior areas, adding that the last earthquake of a similar size in Maple Ridge was 3.1 volume in 1991.

“This is a good reminder to always prepare.”

Pohisher said that people should be ready to drop, cover and stick when they feel an earthquake or receive an alert that the earthquake is imminent.

