



By the time of the earthquake, the clay brick houses flattened all over the eastern mountains in Afghanistan last week, many nearby health clinics have already been closed for several months.

Mushtaq Khan, the chief adviser to the International Salvation Committee, felt his construction from all the road in the capital, Kabul, on Sunday night. He woke up the next morning to a terrifying number of death slowly flowing. Then 500; 800; 1000; Finally, by Thursday, there were more than 2,200 confirmed deaths, as some rural villages are still not accessible by rescuers.

When his team searched for the survivors, he wondered what would have happened if the US Agency for International Development did not force four of their clinics in the strongest boycott of the country to close earlier this year, playing 60,000 rural Afghans of care.

How many souls can be saved if emergency aid is accelerating as you did before? If the roads were built in time, or if the food aid is ready as they were in the past, then it may have reached more people more quickly in the aftermath of the disaster.

He said, “The way we respond now was different from our way,” he said.

At the beginning of this year, the United States reduced about $ 1.8 billion of aid to Afghanistan. Because of these cuts alone, the country's gross domestic product is likely to shrink by 5 percent this year, which leads to cutting food, shelter and medical care for millions of Afghans. In 2022, after a 6.1 -east earthquake reached an earthquake, the United States gave $ 55 million to food, health and sanitation. The following year, he gave $ 12 million in the wake of another earthquake. But this time, the United States did not present anything.

Globally, we are at risk of discovering contracts for progress in making disasters less deadly, driven by investment in infrastructure, early warning systems, and the best coordination between the patch from actors and agencies that begin to gear when they strike crises. External aid has always been a decisive part of this puzzle in low -income countries such as Afghanistan. The continuous flow of external aid helps to facilitate the type of development – roads and resources – necessary to make the emergency response really effective at disaster strikes.

The United States is not alone in reducing assistance. As a result of a decline around the world in financing life rescue development programs, every disaster has now become more beneficial than it should be – and leaves every auxiliary factor moving into an increasingly dysfunctional system.

“The resources are really rare at the present time,” said Khan. If the money there was as it was before, Fox told that “he will be on the ground working alongside my team now. We really feel the difference.”

How does disaster relief work

When the earthquake or hurricane strikes a poor village, what usually happens is that the country's government offers an invitation to international relief.

After that, rulers of NGOs, United Nations and foreign governments will be launched. The United States Agency for International Development usually undertakes a few million dollars to the affected country's government or – as is the case for a non -friendly ruler such as the Taliban – to the United Nations Agency or humanitarian organizations such as the Red Cross that works on the ground.

Sometimes, the United States was giving one of the very specialized search and rescue search teams to respond to a disaster abroad, as it did with Haiti, Turkey, Peru, the Bahamas, Nepal, Japan after earthquakes, floods and hurricanes over the past decade.

Coordination will really kick quickly. Most humanitarian organizations did not wait until the signing of the contracts before transferring their teams directly to the mile center to work with local agencies and non -profit organizations on the ground.

After decades of cooperation, most humanitarian organizations have documented that “the US government will pay its bills” ultimately, said Jeremy Konic, who was running the Disaster Assistance Branch at the United States Agency for International Development under the Obama administration and is now leading to the international defenders group. By having these relationships ready, the response can be kicked much faster when disaster strikes. “Sometimes you need relief to move faster than our grants.”

He said that this trust did not come overnight, nor was the ability of the United States Agency for International Development to respond quickly to global disasters. Over time, “I have evolved, slept and repeated.” “This has become a really amazing professional operating machine.”

What makes the biggest difference in the aftermath of the direct disaster is not the injection of emergency donations. It is not that simple as the collective financing of the search and rescue team. Instead, long-term infrastructure projects-which are fueled by external aid-are truly drinking on disaster relief wheels, ensuring that assistance can come faster and effective as possible.

It is important that the protocols are already present and that rescuers are already fine to respond effectively through time disaster strikes. But it is equally important that the clinics be open, the roads are set, the water is clean, and the homes are strong enough to bear some damage.

Achieving these goals through global cooperation was extremely important for low -income countries, as disasters are still deadly than rich countries, despite efforts to improve early warning systems around the world.

But they made progress, which helps to clarify the reason for the use of earthquakes, hurricanes and floods to kill people more than a century ago than today, although there are more people now, more data reporting, and more disasters associated with climate change more than before.

New mathematics for those who are saved

But now, with the death of the American Agency for International Development and many other countries that take heavy agencies from their aid agencies, everything about disaster relief has become more slowdown.

The Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021, made an appeal to help shortly after hitting the earthquake at the end of August. Likewise, the leader of a local rebel group in Sudan did last week, after a devastating landslide had killed more than 1,000 people in an already destroyed by war and famine.

While some countries intervened to help in the wake of the earthquake – including the European Union, China, India and the United Kingdom – relief workers like Khan says that the absence of the United States directly affects their response. “It's just a complete chaos,” said Konyndyk. “As a functional issue, the United States government is simply outside the world -class aid work,” and “has caused great damage.”

That is the task of searching and rescuing this that the United States used to send? They are still technically to spare, but in what Konyndyk called a “completely crazy” development, the Trump administration canceled the transportation contracts in the emergency situations that were used as they need to go – which means that it is now impossible to make it abroad, especially at the same time.

It took four days to get these teams to Texas after the floods this summer – the same respondents who arrived in Syria and Turkey after the 2023 earthquake in just two days.

The US Agency for International Development Agency, which was handling global disasters with global disasters, was quietly listed in the smaller office within the Refugee Resettlement Office as part of the Ministry of Health and Humanitarian Services.

It doesn't seem to do a lot anyway. After a 7.7 -magnitude earthquake was killed in Myanmar in March, the United States was mostly absent in disaster response. The United Nations human rights expert in Myanmar recently told the Associated Press that a mixture of discounts in aid and noticeable absence of American logistical support strongly hindered the country's ability to recover.

The United States did little to support Myanmar after a strong earthquake 7.7 hit the country in March. Magdalena Chodownik/Getty Images

Previous earthquakes led to the publication of a full -led rescue team with dozens of rescuers, search dogs, and heavy machines that could exist people alive. This time, the United States flew in a team of three relief workers only to assess the damage, then immediately released them via email just days after they arrived while sleeping in the streets of the earthquake area full of rubble.

The situation in Afghanistan is worse. After the Taliban acquisition, the United States has been largely the largest aid source in the country, as it has been sent billions of dollars to the custodian of poverty over the past four years.

“You are just naming any crisis – we see it here,” said Khan, who is especially concerned about how water and housing infrastructure is harmed, and it was impossible for families to overcome next winter. There would be one thing if this is the only crisis on its plate, but the earthquake is only the latest in a series of crises, including the severe drought that left about a third of the population who face acute food insecurity and millions of Afghans who were forced to leave the neighboring countries.

“These are very flexible people,” he said. “They only need support.”

A recipe for a disaster … or rest

Providing more lives is more than money for any individual disaster; It comes to treating a cheer logistical nightmare that makes the world less safe and less ready to respond to all different types of crises.

Take Sudan. The Western media did not compare until reporting the deadly landslide that happened there – which destroyed an entire village – even two days after the disaster was beaten. The continuous civil war makes it very difficult to obtain humanitarian assistance within the country anyway, especially in the most affected region, as many have resorted to violence specifically because the area is very remote.

But in an unforgiving manner, the destruction of the American Agency for International Development – which funded the largest part of the human relief that made it in the country – made things worse. Long -term relationships have been torn, as some of the only people who have the logistical experience needed to move in this difficult terrain. Regardless of what comes after that, it will not be easy to rebuild.

“We are facing a great loss in capabilities and confidence,” said Patricia McLravi, head of the Charitable Business Center, who has spent contracts in humanitarian aid, including in Sudan.

“There may be others filling these gaps. This is not necessarily a bad thing, it's just a real unknown,” she said. “How will it look like? How will people get support? Will they get support?”

Meanwhile, you are afraid that all “discounts in financing, but also discounts, discounts in experience and building relationships” will have severe consequences after a long period of stability of dust.

She said: “People on the ground in Sudan, people on the ground in Afghanistan, have no vote on any of these changes.” “All they know is that nothing is coming.”

At the end of the day, natural disasters do not see limits. There is a very human thing – non -political, even – in motivation to support each other in the wake of such tragedies.

As climate change speeds up the pace and intensity of natural disasters all over the world – but in places like Afghanistan and Sudan – we love it or not, we are all in this.

The usual United States was granted to consolidate the global infrastructure for emergency response, and individual donations are not an alternative at all.

But in Sudan – where local volunteers networks have managed to bring life -saving relief to places where many Western donors surrendered years ago – anything is still better than nothing, especially if you choose to support them for a long time. The same applies in Afghanistan, where relief workers had stumbled for hours in search of survivors to withdraw from the rubble.

“We all have a belief that help will come, and when we wear this hope, I think we are doing something for those we are as a people.” “How do we advance together if we cannot believe that we are there in one way or another for each other?”

