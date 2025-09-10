The United Nations exports an emergency financing call to help survivors of the devastating Afghan earthquake





Posted on 09/09/2025

The United Nations expires an emergency appeal for approximately $ 140 million (119 million euros) in the financing that is strongly touched by nearly half a million people affected by the devastating earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan.

The Afghan authorities said that the 6.0 -size earthquake on August 31 and the subsequent tremors that followed, killed more than 2,200 people in the mountain East and promises in the country.

It was difficult to reach many of the most affected areas, with only some helicopters.

The United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday that the plan to respond to emergency situations, which has a length of 139.6 million dollars, will allow humanitarian organizations to help 457,000 people affected by the provinces of Konar, Laagman and Nanjarhar.

Naqab Rahimi, spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Nangarhar Province, said that the rescue operations ended on Tuesday, with the official death toll in 2,210 in all three provinces.

More than 3,600 people were wounded, as an extended health facilities are struggled to provide treatment, while more than 6,700 damaged homes or destroyed.

The United Nations has said that it has so far been able to visit only 49 villages from 411 villages affected by the damaged roads in the rough terrain.

“This is a moment in which the international community should dig deep and show solidarity with a number of population who have already suffered from a lot of suffering,” said Indika Ratawat.

Ratwati added that the approaching winter means efforts to “race with time”.

Local authorities and humanitarian organizations perform relief operations to provide food, shelter and medical care.

The United Nations statement said that the response plan for United Nations earthquakes, which will continue until the end of the year, will allow relief groups to increase operations, especially in high altitude areas before the winter.

The United Nations appeal approximately a week after the invitation of relief agencies in the most affected areas in Afghanistan the international community to increase funding.

So far, only a few countries have been committed to help helping efforts after the disaster.

The European Union donated a million euros of human financing and 130 tons of regular assistance to meet the needs of the affected. The UK also granted a million pounds (1.15 million euros) for help.

This aid was to be submitted directly to the organizations working on the ground and not to the Taliban government, which are not recognized by most Western countries.

