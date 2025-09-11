



In the wake of the 6.0 -size earthquake, which struck eastern Afghanistan, Wort Child and its partners launched an emergency response to providing children with children and psychological and social support for children and families affected by this shocking event.

On Sunday, August 31, an earthquake of 6.0 struck in eastern Afghanistan, causing widespread destruction, leaving thousands of children who are already affected in the conflict and their families without obtaining basic needs and forcing them to stay in the open, under harsh conditions.

As of September 7, 2025, more than 2,205 people died, more than 3640 were wounded, 6700 homes were destroyed, estimated at 84,000 people, as mentioned. Children, women and the elderly are among the most vulnerable children, as many children were injured, orphaned or separated from their families. Connar provinces, Nangarhar, and Lamban are the most affected.

A painful event such as the earthquake can have a tremendous and permanent impact on people's sense of safety and security, especially with children who may not understand what is happening or feel the ability to address many feelings that can come with the loss of their home safety.

War Child and its partner launched the human welfare organization (OHW), an emergency response in Konar Province to provide affected children with safe spaces, social and social assistance (PFA), and psychosocial support (PSS) to help them address their emotions. It will also work closely with local communities to ensure the treatment of psychological effect as part of its long -term recovery.

To ensure the combination of child protection in responding to emergency situations, War Child supports its community protection initiatives and awareness activities, providing referrals and family tracking and reunion services (FTR), and providing money to families at risk to support them to recover their lives and rebuild their lives after this event.

Along with the partners, War Child also provides children and families with access to basic needs such as food, shelter, winter support packages, non -nutrient groups and hygiene materials.

A country that already faces humanitarian challenges

Before the earthquake, Afghanistan was already in the midst of the returnees' crisis as 300,000 people returned to the Nanghaar Province alone since April 2025, which led to severe pressure on infrastructure and the humanitarian system in the region.

Most of these returnees were women and children – including unaccompanied children. Thousands have arrived with anything but clothes on their back, and they asked for urgent humanitarian help. This need is now exacerbated by the earthquake that caused severe infrastructure damage, and has increased the risk of struggling to find stability before the winter season.

Afghanistan children need support and protection to rebuild their lives as they are looking for an uncertain future.

