



Five major media organizations in the United Kingdom shared pictures that are likely to be made with artificial intelligence in their reports on the last earthquake in Afghanistan.

Mailonline, Daily Express and Mirror and the Sun used two pictures, and they made them to the X social network. The Times also used one of these pictures but did not hope for its source. All these ports have now removed the pictures, after contacting the full truth.

Both pictures show two damaged buildings, including those that have been reduced to ruins, with mountains and a moon sky in the background. One of the pictures is also lit with orange light, apparently from small fires, and shows a number of people standing in small groups.

There is strong evidence that both pictures were created or at least edited with artificial intelligence. Google Lens was marked as “made with Google AI”, while an artificial intelligence expert told us that the images are likely to have been fully created.

However, it is difficult for us to say with certainty that any specific image has been created with artificial intelligence-we have written more about the challenges of determining the content that was created here. Some parts of these pictures are likely to be real, and they appear after the earthquake, but artificial intelligence has been used to change or reinforce them in some way.

We could not find the original source of the photos, which were widely used by external media as well.

It seems that the Afghan broadcaster Shamsad News was one of the first media that used the pictures, which I posted on X within hours of the earthquake, but it is not clear whether he in turn obtained it from elsewhere, and if this is the case, what is the original source of the photos. We have called Shamshad News about the pictures, and we will update this article if we receive a response.

Join 72,330 people who trust us to verify the facts

Subscribe to obtaining weekly updates on politics, immigration, health and more.

“Made from Google AI”

When we searched these two pictures with a Google lens and then we identified the tab “about this image”, a note under each of the images said it is “made of Google AI”.

According to Google, these pictures contain the synthid watermark, which means that Google AI has been used either the image processing, editing or creating it.

Google Synthid calls “an invisible digital mark” guaranteed “via GOOGLE AI Consumer Consumer. Although it is invisible to the human eye, the watermark remains discovered even if the quality or size of the image is changed.

We have written in the past about other pictures that contain Centided and are identified as “made of Google AI”. A previous Google spokesman told us about a way that is supposed to show La fires that “it is not possible to confirm how or to what degree AI was used to generate or modify the image.”

When we showed the latest of these pictures on Professor Hani Farid, who specializes in digital forensic medicine, wrong information and images analysis at the University of California, Berkeley in the United States, the chief science official at Getreal Security (Cyber ​​Security Company focused on preventing malicious threats from AI).

He added: “In the search [in] More details in the aquarium watermark, I think these images are likely to be completely created by AI. “

The photos were published by many media organizations with illustrations about the 6.0 earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on August 31, killing more than 800 people in the mountainous region of Connar.

When I called the Times, Daily Express, Mailline, Mirror and The Sun about the results we reached, all outlets moved to remove the images from their coverage.

“A previous version of this article included pictures that were probably discovered later created by artificial intelligence. It has been removed since then,” says a note added to Mirror Live Feed:

Mailonline's article has been updated to say: “A previous version of this article included two pictures, which have been removed now, obtained from the firm Afghan News website, but we have been informed since that it was created.”

The Daily Express newspaper removed both pictures from one of its articles on the earthquake, adding, “A previous version of this article included pictures that were later discovered to create by artificial intelligence.” (However, at the time of writing this report, one of the pictures is still used as a distinctive image of its live summary on the earthquake. I asked the full truth Daily Express on this topic, and we will update this article if we receive the response.)

The Times and the sun did not include a note about the removed images.

Since the content created by artificial intelligence becomes increasingly convincing, and when images can spread quickly online, it is important for media institutions to be completely verified from all images. When making mistakes, the full truth expects that media organizations take decisive and transparent steps to address them.

We have written evidence of how to discover the images created from artificial intelligence yourself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fullfact.org/world/afghanistan-earthquake-images-used-by-major-uk-media-outlets-were-likely-made-with-ai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos