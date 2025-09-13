San Jose, earthquakes prepare for the historical crowd against LAFC





A record crowd is expected at the Levi Stadium for the match, where San Jose announced this week that they will open the upper deck of the 68,000 -seat place in anticipation of the interest of competition in the country. If the final attendance exceeds 50,850, the San Jose Recreational Record will break the single match specified in June 2019.

“It is a big game and an important game,” Bruce Arena, coach of the Oarcequakes team, told reporters on Friday.

“Obviously, this will be a large crowd, and I am sure that there will be 50,000 plus [fans]So it will be a great crowd for the game, and we hope that we can give them something they can chant. “

Power over power

This crowd can be treated well for some attacking fireworks.

These earthquakes scored 53 goals this season, which is the second highest in the western conference, leaving the league leaders only San Diego FC (54). They welcome LAFC who does not wear an attack, after they added the South Korean international son Heung-MIN to their already strong attack.

“We hope that the crowd will be in our favor,” said Arena. “I'm sure there will be some supporters, clearly, for LAFC, and with [Son] And its community, I think there are a number of citizens and women who could be here to support it.

“He is a good player,” Arena added about the son. “You have to respect his technical ability in terms of the qualities he offers in the last third of the field. But his speed and morals at work is an important part of his game as well. He is a full player. He will definitely challenge us.”

Postison push

The match reaches where both sides are fighting to locate the western conference table.

LAFC (41 points; 11W-7L-8D) follow Seattle Sounds in fourth place with three points with a game on hand, with the first four seeds providing home field feature in the post-season. Meanwhile, San Jose, the match, enters the hope of holding on the Houston Dinamo FC site in the ninth and last qualifying (35 points; 9W-12L-8D).

“I think we will face a difficult opponent, especially in Levy, we were struggling in the last time [few] Timothy Telman, LAFC midfielder, said. It is also a very important game for us to show that we can win there.

“They are fighting for the qualifiers, and we are fighting for the qualifiers as well, so as I said, it will be an intensive game, both teams want to win it for sure. I think it will be an entertaining game.”

With each decisive point to ensure that it does not slip under the line, San Jose Christian Espinoza stressed the importance of starting the season on a profitable note.

“It is an additional motive to play against LAFC,” said Espinoza.

“It is a derby for us. We have five remaining matches, tomorrow we have the first of them, which is a [big game] For us. We take it one game at one time, to be in full concentration tomorrow. “

