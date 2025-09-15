South Carolina: USGs confirm the weekend earthquake





The earthquake was reported in Shoals, South Carolina

The United States's geological survey confirmed that the earthquake occurred on Sunday in South Carolina.

September 15, 2025

The United States's geological survey confirmed an earthquake at the weekend in South Carolina. To USGs, an earthquake of 1.7 km southeast of Ware Scholls was reported on Sunday. The earthquake was recorded at 8:28 am and had a depth of 0 km.

WARE Shoals, SC –

The United States's geological survey confirmed the weekend earthquake in South Carolina.

According to USGs, an earthquake of 1.7 size was reported 7 km southeast of Ware Shoals on Sunday.

The earthquake was recorded at 8:28 am and had a depth of 0 km.

