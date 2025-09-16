



There are two wonderful tecton plates that return to a collision in the northwest of the United States, but it is impossible to predict the date of the resulting earthquake. Scientists say that what is certain is that it will be destroyed, and the Cascadi cutting area extends from the northern Vancouver Island in Canada to northern California, and the earthquake will lead to severe damage to most or all the West Coast. However, awareness between societies and officials grows.

For many people, natural disasters inspire both magic and fear. It is a sign of nature's power not only to create, but also destroy it. At the same time, it is a reminder of the human capabilities of creativity when it comes to protecting ourselves from the forces that we cannot control.

In this case, there are two opposition powers: the North American plate, a huge tectonic plate carrying the entire United States on its back, opposite the Juan de Voca plate with an area of ​​90,000 square miles, located in the ocean off Washington, Oregon, and North California. Over the past 200 million years, these two people have been in an epic wrestling match in an area known as the CASCADIA Integration Zone, or CSZ. Trust us, no one wants to see the end of this tour. However, only a few people seem to be really bothering: earthquake scientists, emergency management specialists, and those who have suffered from earthquakes before.

Chris Goldenger, an ocean photographer at Oregon State University and one of the world's most prominent experts in the move zone. “We have no idea about timing and how urgent is,” says Goldenger. “People tend to ignore it in this case.” The majority of the public, as well as most governments in the northwest, are not yet pressed to implement extensive infrastructure changes and early communication systems needed to save tens of thousands of lives.

The JUAN De Fuca plate was steadily pushing on the Pacific coast as it was hiking under the North American plate. But the North American plate, which has an area of ​​47 million square miles, is not budging. Instead, it was tightly closed on the roof of Juan de Voca.

Below is the gentle prediction of the CARCADIA (CREW) earthquake in its report on CSZ earthquakes for 2013: “CASCADIA has now been created as stress for more than 300 years, so the next great earthquake can happen almost any time.

Compliment from American Geological Survey

Establishing the Juan de Voca plate below North America.

Geologists have been closely watching this match over the past thirty years. They say CSZ, which runs from the northern Vancouver Island in Canada to northern California, must decline suddenly as happened 325 years ago, which led to a double penalty: first of the violent disturbances of the Earth, then angered a wall of broken water. Multiple reports of indigenous Americans on an earthquake and tagnami that gives societies in Washington today and British Columbia coincides with this time. The same applies to reports from Japan about the Japanese coast destroyed the next day.

When it comes to again, the earthquake will be 8.0 or higher, which means that the Earth will distort and tremble for at least two minutes. This will be considered “great”. However, the entire CASCADIA region can be torn, which turns this earthquake into a disaster at the film level.

But there is still time to prepare, says Goldfinger, and geologists have some good ideas to protect people and infrastructure in the case of adults. He says that we can use Japan as an excellent example of a policy of readiness, because Japan has a 1000 -year -old start to learn how to live with earthquakes.

“Japan is the most flexible countries in the world to prepare for earthquakes. You can get a large earthquake in Tokyo, but it is possible that there is no actual damage,” says Goldenger. In fact, Japan faces slight earthquakes every week. The National Initiative of the Suitable Code requires buildings. Before the earthquake arrives, the early systems are automatically warned against the public and the closure of some activities, including the railway system and power plants.

On the contrary, there is no systematic measure in America. The Ministry of Emergency Management in Oregon warns that the dangerous natural catastrophe may produce basic services and emergency for two weeks. It encourages people to be “two weeks ready” with the online detailed standard.

The elasticity of the California earthquake has improved somewhat over the past 100 years. Previous earthquakes on the western coast caused sufficient destruction and loss of lives to stimulate some changes. For example, the construction of new buildings icons now requires a seismic design to endure collapse.

The CARCADIA (CREW) earthquake group, AA, has released a non -profit coalition that focuses on mitigation and preparedness, an earthquake guide in Oregon for insurance agents in August, to help insurance agents understand the risks posed by risk earthquakes. Crew also developed the URM process for helping the local authorities to conduct surveys for the incomplete construction buildings.

However, the main problem is that there is no long -term cohesive strategy to prepare our nation against earthquakes. “Every city in America is left for its own devices to defend itself,” says Goldenger. For an unprepared city, a small earthquake can cause significant damage.

“This is an essential and simple thing. We have to start paying bills a little simultaneously and saving lives, or we pay simultaneously. Earthquakes should not be catastrophic,” says Goldenger. For example, it is possible to start the update modification of old buildings throughout the country, giving priority to schools and hospitals in high -risk regions.

To take things in your hands, you can consult a program like Shakeout, where people around the world can learn about their area's earthquake exercises and prepare before the earthquake strikes. Currently, about 8.5 million participants are recorded in 2025 major earthquake exercises in California and less than half a million in Oregon. You can also resort to Shakealert: an early warning system for the western coast of the United States, which can alert people from smartphones. He is run by an earthquake laboratory at the University of California, California.

