



When the main earthquake northwest of the Pacific, the buildings will collapse and lose lives.

People in old and unsafe buildings are likely to be hurt and killed and in the Portland area, there are thousands of old buildings.

Some of these public schools.

The Department of Geology and Minerals in Oregon is estimated that if an earthquake occurred in the Cascadia 9.0 cutting area, the victims of Moltenemah Province may range from 11,400 to 16700, then the Clacamas County can witness 2000 to 2,800, while Washington had been facing between 400 to 7,700. These numbers include slight injuries, injuries that require hospitalization and deaths.

The numbers are much higher, a total of 47,800 to 63000 in the Tri -province area, in a possible Portland Hills error. 6.8.

Yumei Wang, a civilian engineer and faculty consultant about the flexibility and preparedness of disasters at Portland State University, warns that “hundreds” of children can die if a large earthquake hit Portland during the study hours.

Since scientists have discovered that Oregon could be subjected to a dangerous earthquake, people within the state have worked to protect students from that disaster.

In 2007, the Department of Geology and Mineral Industries issued a report looking for seismic safety of 3352 schools and public safety buildings throughout the state.

This report used a rapid visual examination and took into account the type of construction, materials, construction date, soil type and the seismic area.

Each building obtained the “collapse capabilities” based on a federal technique known as Fema 154.

The agency wrote in the report: “The result is related to the possibility of the building's collapse in the event of ground movements equal to or exceeding the maximum of the earthquake that was considered on this site,” the agency wrote in the report.

It was expected that the report of the Geology and Minerals Department was initially just the beginning, as he writes in his report: “This evaluation is only one step in a multi -contract process aimed at improving the safety of Origoni's life from earthquake -related risks.”

But in nearly two decades, the state did not conduct the examination again.

In an attempt to update the record, Oregon/Oregonles communicated to 21 school regions and searched for information about approximately 350 public or unjustified schools or kindergarten option through the twelfth grade schools in the Portland area.

Some areas have not been able to provide the newsroom with a detailed list of seismic promotions that have been conducted since 2007 and/or current engineering reports on their schools. For those areas, we relied on what was available on the site of the Geology and Minerals Department of Industries, where some reports are published.

Some areas have made intense progress since the 2007 report. These are mostly the richest areas in Lake Osuigo, Hellburo and Beverton, where voters have passed bonds that can be used in capital building projects.

These areas that passed the bonds were built new schools and the fixed existing schools more likely to have documented the work they did.

Some areas have conducted detailed seismic studies conducted on their buildings. We have downloaded these documents so that parents and members of society can read more detail what the engineers say about their school buildings.

Read seismic reports:

Some notes on how to read this database:

For this database, we have distinguished any building that opened after 2006 as a “standard building”. Although this does not necessarily mean that the building is not without seismic issues, it means that it was built after Oregon turned into a stricter and more specific symbol. In theory, these buildings should be close to the current standard of seismic safety. This is a general statement and Oregon/Oregonles has not employed structural engineers to study each or any of the schools listed here independently. Instead, we relied on the 2007 examination and information provided by educational provinces. The major schools were built, especially old schools, then they were added to time. We have used the original construction date for these schools, regardless of the occurrence of additions. Take, for example, Cesar Chavez in Portland, which was created by combining Claringon Elementary and Portsmouth Intermediate School in 2008. That school was built on paper in 1926, but was partially built in 1955, 1987, 2017 and 2019, according to documents from the region. This map shows how each school is open in 2025 classified in 2007, if it was open in 2007. Each list also includes any seismic work that has been done since 2007 that has informed the boycott, along with any updated seismic reports that educational areas have been able to provide.

Find your school here:

Read Part 1: When the CASCADIA earthquake strikes, what are the Portland region schools that can collapse?

