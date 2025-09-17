



Johor Bahru – Nine government buildings and two Surau were slightly damaged in the last earthquakes in Johour.

Mentri Besar ONN Hafiz Ghazi said that based on reports from the Disaster Management Department in the Segamat region, a total of 62 homes suffered similar damage after tremors.

“However, the assessments conducted by the Ministry of Public Works and local authorities confirmed that all of these buildings are still safe for use,” said during the recent Johr State Association sitting in Bangonan Sultan Ismail in Kuta Iskandar.

We are aware of the burden of the families whose homes were affected.

The state government, with the support of the federal government through the National Disaster Management Agency, agreed to provide assistance to 62 heads of families who have provided police reports, with each of them receiving up to 3,000 Malaysian Rangeett ($ 919 Singapore).

DaUK ONN Hafiz added that the main facilities belonging to KTM, Johor Water Justomatory, organizational body, national employees, national Petroliam and Ranhill Saj were also examined.

He said that a series of simple earthquakes that struck Segamat and Batu Pahat between August 24 and September 3 recorded sizes ranging from 2.5 to 4.1.

“Although Johour is not a highly dangerous condition, she still faces the geological challenges that must be managed strategically and in an integrated way,” he added.

The state government carried out interventions at stages that include short, medium and long -term measures.

“This includes the activation of the 24 -hour disaster operations room with the involvement of the Civil Defense Force, the police, firefighters, and local authorities, as well as cooperation with other technical agencies.”

Mr. On Havez also said that Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi agreed to allocate 3 million Malaysian Rangeette to build two additional stations to discover early tremor.

Other initiatives include upgrading the six earthquake stations in Johur and continues to monitor the rift line movements with the integration of modern technology, including artificial intelligence. Star News Network/Asia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/johor-earthquake-victims-to-get-assistance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

